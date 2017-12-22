Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Registration open for small farm winter webinars
Fields and gardens may soon be snowed over, but winter is the perfect time to develop new skills in small farming and local food production.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Registration open for small farm winter webinars
Farmers Advance
Published 11:45 a.m. ET Dec. 22, 2017
Read or Share this story: http://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2017/12/22/registration-open-small-farm-winter-webinars/961212001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs