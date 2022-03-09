Meadow Rock Dairy Group inventory reduction live auction

AUCTIONEER’S NOTE: MEADOW ROCK DAIRY HAS REARRANGED ITS OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE, BRINGING IN THE NEXT GENERATION, AND THEREFORE HAVE EQUIPMENT FROM THE FORMER OWNERSHIP NO LONGER NEEDED THAT THEY WILL BE SELLING AT THIS LIVE PUBLIC AUCTION. ALL WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, NO MINIMUMS. OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY TO BUY QUALITY FARM & DAIRY EQUIPMENT STRAIGHT OFF THE FARM.

TRACTORS

2013 John Deere 8285R Ag Tractor, JD 285-HP Diesel, Cab, PowerShift, MFWD, 3PT, PTO, (4) Hydraulic

Remotes, Rear Hitch Controls, (15) Suitcase Weights, 420/90R30 Front Tires, 620/70R42 Rear Tires, 11252 Hours,

S/N: 1RW8285RCDP076464

1998 John Deere 8100 Ag Tractor, JD 180-HP Diesel, Cab, PowerShift, MFWD, 3PT, PTO, (3) Hydraulic Remotes,

(5) 47kg Front Suitcase Weights, Front Fenders, 620/R42 Tires, 5936 Hours, S/N: RW8100P021162

1998 Case IH 8920 Magnum Ag Tractor, 155-HP Diesel, Cab, 18-Speed Trans, MFWD, 3PT, PTO,

(3) Hydraulic Remotes, (12) Front Suitcase Weights, 480/80R42 Tires, Hours: N/A (DRO Broken), S/N: JJA009631

1982 John Deere 4040 Tractor, JD 105-HP Diesel, Open Station, 16-Speed PowerShift Trans, 2WD, 3PT, PTO,

2 Hydraulic Remotes, 15.5-38 Rear Tires, 9,873 Hours, S/N: 4040H012534RW

1977 John Deere 4430 Ag Tractor, JD 139-HP Diesel, EROPS, 8-Speed Manual Trans, 3PT, PTO, (2) Hydraulic Remotes, (8) Suitcase Weights, 11.00-16 Front Tires, 18.4-38 Rear Tires, 1227 Hours, S/N: 4430H068514R

2018 John Deere 5075E Ag Tractor, JD 75-HP Diesel, ROPS, 12-Speed Trans, MFWD, 3PT, PTO, (2) Hydraulic Remotes, Front Fenders, (12) 43kg Front Suitcase Weights, 16.9-25 Tires, 2121 Hours, S/N: 1PY5075EPJJ106078

COMBINES & HEADS

2019 John Deere S780 Combine, 473HP Diesel Engine, PRWD, Deluxe Cab, Discharge Auger, 400BU Bin,

JD 4600 Monitor, 650/85R88 Dual Front Tires, 750/65R26 Rear Tires, 850E/600S Hours, S/N: 1H0S780SKT8069035

2004 John Deere 9660STS Combine, Diesel Engine, 3-Speed Hydrostatic Transmission, 2WD, Bin Extension,

Swing Unloading Auger, Chaff Chopper, 520/85R42 Dual Front Tires, 4117E/2592S Hours, S/N: H09660S705719

2018 John Deere 708C Corn Head, 8-30” Rows, S/N: 1H00708CLJX80048

2011 John Deere 635F Hydra Flex Grain Header Flex Head, 36’ Wide, CWS Air System Crary Blower,

Poly Snouts, S/N: 1H00635FLB0741284

2008 John Deere 612C Corn Head, 12-20” Rows, Standard Rolls, Stalk Choppers, 18” Dia. Infeed Augers,

Poly Folding Snouts, S/N: H0612CX730339

PLANTING & TILLAGE

1996 John Deere 1780 Corn Planter, 18-20” Rows, (2) 300-Gallon Liquid Fertilizer Tanks, Row Markers,

Yetter Openers, Fiberglass Seed Boxes, Max Emerge 2 Vacuum, Corn & Bean Plates, Bi-Fold Type, Hydraulic Lift and

Fold, S/N: A01780F665251

Salford 330 Disc, 10’, Hydraulic Lift, Disc Cleaners, Flotation Tires, S/N: 083016

2007 Degelman RP7200 Rock Picker Steel Hopper, Hydraulic Dump, Rotating Rock Picker, Flotation Tires,

S/N: 22823

Woods SGT88 Rotary Tiller, 88” Wide, S/N: 1105111

HAY

2011 New Holland BR7060 Round Baler, 8’ Wide, Extra Sweep Pick Up Reel, 18L16.1 Tires, S/N: YBN046955

2010 John Deere 920 MoCo Mower Conditioner, S/N: E00920X988110

2015 New Holland 316RDB Disc Bine, Mow Max2, 16’ 2PT Hitch, Flotation Tires, S/N: YFN254633

Kuhn GA7822 Master Drive Rotary Hay Rake, (2) 10’ Wide Rotary Rakes, Adjustable Width Folding Frame,

Hydraulic Lift, Flotation Tires

H&S WMCH30 Continuous Merger, 30’ Wide, Pickup Belt, 54” Wide Bi-Directional Side Discharge Conveyor, Hydraulic

Driven, Articulating Arm, Flotation Tires, S/N: 703012

MANURE HANDLING

2018 Mensch V2510 Manure Vacuum Truck, Tandem Axle, Day Cab, Diesel Engine, Hydrostatic Transmission,

4x4, Approx. 2500-Gallon Painted Carbon Steel Tank, Front Mounted Bi-Folding Scraper, 8” Dia. Vacuum Hose,

(2) Side Manhole Access Hatches, Front Discharge Port, 425/65R25 Tires, Approx. 9600 Hours, S/N: 34641

2014 Houle EL-48-6D-6100 Liquid Manure Spreader, Tri-Axle, Front and Rear Steering Wheels,

7300-Gallon Steel Tank, Rear Discharge, PTO Driven, Hydraulic Gate, 725/65-26 Tires, CA11-1409027

2012 Houle EL-48-6D-6100 Liquid Manure Spreader, Tri-Axle, Front and Rear Steering Wheels,

7300-Gallon Steel Tank, Rear Discharge, PTO Driven, Hydraulic Gate, Injector Attachment, 5-32 Injector Shanks, Guide

Wheels, 725/65-26 Tires, S/N: 1801-086752486D6100

2015 Balzer MFS22500 Open Top Manure Frac Tank, 22500-Gallon Capacity, Open Top Painted Carbon Steel Tank, Skid Type Welded Steel Frame, (2) Side Manhole Access Hatches, Front 8” Dia. Discharge Port, Rear Mounted Hydraulic

Lift, 445/65R22.5 Tires, S/N: 8566-1116

2010 Loewen 6250 Honey Vac Manure Wagon, Tandem Axle, 6260-Gallon Steel Tank, 10” Dia. Front Articulated

Hydraulic Vac Boom Snorkel, (2) Wallenstien Vacuum Pumps, PTO Driven, Hydraulic Rear Gate, Jack Stand, Pin Hitch, 29.5-29 Tires, S/N: 31881

2005 Loewen 6250 Honey Vac Manure Wagon, 6250-Gallon Painted Carbon Steel Tank, (2) Hydraulic Powered

Vacuum Pumps, 10” Dia. Inlet Nozzle, Rear Discharges Mounted on Tandem Axle Chassis, Draw Bar, Pin Hitch,

35.5L-32 Tires, S/N: 49671

Meyer Industrial 8500 Manure Spreader, Top Side Loaded Gravity Live Bottom Hopper, PTO Driven, Rear Discharge, Mounted on Tandem Axle Chassis, Draw Bar, Pin Hitch, 28L-26 Tires, S/N: S1058500297

2007 Dryhill DH400 Pit Pump, 42’, PTO Driven, S/N: 07782

FEED MIXERS & LIVESTOCK EQUIPMENT

2021 Duratech Haybuster H-1135 Tub Grinder, 11’ Dia. Open Top Gravity Bottom Tub, PTO Driven, Bottom Discharge, (2) 12” Dia. Discharge Augers, 24” x 25’ Elevated Rear Discharge Folding Conveyor, 244 hours, S/N: 1120000035

(2) 2017 Lonestar 12x72 Roller Mill Grinder Trailers, Tri-Axle, Top Fill Gravity Bottom Hopper, 2-Roll Grinding Head, Adjustable Roll Capacity, 12” Dia. x 12’ Discharge Auger, 24” x 15’ Discharge Conveyor, Hydraulic Driven, PTO Driven, VIN: 17165211

2013 Loewen V1402W2 Vertical Mixer Feed Wagon, 1402-Cubic Feet, Open Top Gravity Live Bottom Hopper,

Hydraulic Driven Mixers, Front Bi-Directional Discharge Conveyor, PTO Driven, Hydraulic System, Tandem Axle,

S/N: 73680

2005 Loewen H1060W2 Horizontal Mixer Feed Wagon, 1060-Cubic Feed Top Side Loaded Hopper, PTO Driven Hydraulic System, Hydraulic Driven Mixer Blades, Side Discharge Conveyor, Tandem Axle, S/N: 49401

Roto Grind Hammer Mill

2018 Jydeland BSL-36D 12 Bobman Bedding Machine, Open Operator System Robot, 2-Cylinder Diesel Engine, Hydrostat Transmission, MFWD, Tri-Cycle Frame, 48” Rubber BOCE Bush Blade, 44” x 48” x 55’ Dumping Bedding

Hopper, (2) Hydraulic Driven Agitators, 852 Metered Hours, S/N: 11919

Assembled Free Stall Bedding Rake, 3PT Mounted, 5’ Hinged Rake, Hydraulic Actuated

1999 International 4900 Bedding Truck, Single Axle, Day Cab, International 466 Diesel Engine, 6-Speed

Transmission, Spring Suspension, Artex VC2005TM Open Top Gravity Live Bottom Body, Side Discharge,

SN 64-1242-05-1960, 114,439 Miles, VIN: 1HSSDAANXXH622766

Calf Trailer, Single Axle, Wood Sides

Milk Trailer, 300 Gallon Stainless Steel Tank, Small Calf Bottle Holder, Tandem Axle

Milk Trailer, Custom Built Stainless Steel Calf Bottle Trailer, holds 300+ Bottles

CONSTRUCTION

2020 Caterpillar 236D3 Skid Steer Loader, EROPS, Diesel Engine, 67” BOCE GP Bucket, Remote Hydraulic Ports, 30” Dia. Demolition Tires, 5066 Hours, S/N: 236DEKXL01037

2020 Caterpillar 236D3 Skid Steer Loader, EROPS, Heat/AC, Diesel Engine, 67” BOCE GP Bucket, Remote Hydraulic

Ports, 30” Dia. Demolition Tires, 5245 Hours, S/N: 236DEKXL01036

2003 Caterpillar 420D Backhoe Loader, EROPS, Diesel Engine, 4x4, 1.25-Cubic Yard BOCE Multi-Purpose Bucket, Extendable Backhoe Quick Coupler, 22’ BOTE GP Trench Bucket, Outriggers, 19.5L24 Tires, 2463 Hours,

S/N: 420DCFDP14890

2004 John Deere 1812C Towed Scraper, 12-Cubic Yard Capacity, BOCE, Hydraulic Lift, 20.5-25 Tires,

S/N: T81812C001761

2019 Brush Hog HDRG96 Box Grader, 46”, Scarifier, (2) BOCE Grade Blades, 3PT

PICKUP TRUCKS

2020 Chevrolet Silverado TrailBoss LT Z71 Pickup Truck, Crew Cab, Short Bed, V-8 Gas Engine, Automatic

Transmission, 4x4, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Navigation System, Power

Seats, Power Slide Rear Window, Towing Package, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, Tonneau Cover, 37,247 Miles, VIN: 3GCEK23M09G178252

2011 Ford F350 XLT FX4 Pickup Truck, Extended Cab, Long Bed, V-8 Diesel Engine, Automatic Transmission, 4x4, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Towing Package, (3) Aluminum Tool Boxes, FX4 Off Road Package, 202,390 Miles, VIN: 1FTBX3BT8BEB65131

2005 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 Pickup Truck, Crew Cab, Short Bed, V-8 Gas Engine, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Moon Roof, Towing Package, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Cap, Alloy Wheels, 186,053 Miles, VIN: 3GCEK23M09G178252

SERVICE TRUCKS

2008 Ford F-350 XL Service Truck, Standard Cab, Diesel Engine, Automatic Transmission, 4x4, A/C, Tilt Wheel, AM/FM Radio, Towing Package, Running Boards, 94” x 12’ Service Body, Step Bumper, Air Narc Air Compressor

Honda Gas Engine, 2-Stage Approx. 30-Gallon Tank, 148873 Miles, VIN: 1FDWF37R38EB62312

2005 Chevrolet 2500HD Service Truck, Standard Cab, V-8 Gas Engine, Automatic Transmission, 4x4, A/C, 79” x 8’ Warner Steel Service Body, Step Bumper, Spring Suspension, Average Tires, 231498 Miles, VIN: 1GBHK24U05E249998

2006 International 4300 Service Truck, Single Axle, Day Cab, DT466 Detroit Diesel Engine, Automatic Transmission, 96” x 15’6” Steel Load Deck, (2) Aluminum Side Mounted Tool Boxes, Average Tires; 50-Gallon Steel Fuel Tank, Electric Pump; Ingersoll Rand 2475 2-Stage Gas Engine 30-Gallon Horizontal Tank Mounted Air, 261,988 Miles, VIN: 1HTMMAAC76H191742

SEMI TRUCKS & TRAILERS

1988 Kenworth Grain Dump Truck, Tandem Axle, Day Cab, Cummins Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Transmission, Differential Lock, Spring Suspension, 96” x 22’ Steel Grain Dump Body, 72” Sides, Manual Tailgate, Grain Gate, (6)

Aluminum Wheels, Average Tires, VIN: 1XKDA59X7JJ503665

1999 Trail King Drop Deck Trailer, Tandem Axle, 96” x 48’ Wood Load Deck, Bulkhead, Chain Rail with Stake

Pockets, 4-Bag Air Suspension, Landing Gear, Average Tires, VIN: 3TXB04829XP048102

FARM SUPPORT

2011 Polaris Ranger XP UTV, OROPS, 800cc Gas Engine, Automatic Transmission, 4x4, Dump Bed, 6,211 Miles, VIN: 4XATHY76A3C2254302

Welding Trailer, Miller 35 Welder Generator, Onan Performer 18XSL Gas Engine, (3) Diamond Plate Tool Boxes

2012 Scag Tiger Cat STC61V-27CV Zero Turn Commercial Lawn Mower, 27-HP Gas Engine, 61” Mower Deck, S/N: F4300224

2013 Newton Crouch NC8000 Fertilizer Spreader, 8-Ton, Stainless Steel, Top Side Gravity Live Bottom Hopper, Rear

Hydraulic Powered Spreaders, Tarp, Tandem Axle, 19L-16.1 Flotation Tires, S/N: 7-13-10593

Assembled Snow Plow 11’ BOCE Mold Board, Wheel Loader Quick Attach Bracket, Skid Plates

Trakrite TR-330 Scarifier, 12.5” Width, Kohler 37-HP Gas Engine, Manual Depth Adjustment, Self Propelled Walk-

Behind Type, 93 metered hours

Saddle Tanks, 400 Gallon, Fit 8x30 JD Tractors

Unverferth Auger Fill for JD 750 Drill, w/ extension

Yetter Row Markers for 15’ Drill

JD Row Markers for 30’ Drill

Horse Drawn Wood Rack Wagon, w/ Seat

Auction Contact: Jeremy Miedema | 616-460-7619

Auction Location: 7715 Lake Rd., Greenville, MI 48838

Live & Online bidding available! Visit MiedemaAuctioneering.com for detailed information or call 616-538-0367.