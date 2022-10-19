Do not fear, for I am with you

Last week in the Farmers' Advance, I submitted a Bible quiz on David and Goliath. Did you take it? How did you do? If I remember correctly, I scored a 74% with several of the questions being correct only by guessing correctly. I honestly did not know the answers to several of the questions.

It's always good to keep our Bible facts straight especially with those often told stories. Sometimes the facts change as the story is told from person to person without using the Bible as the base authority.

Anyway, the story of David and Goliath has always intrigued me. Here's this Philistine warrior measuring close to 10 feet tall making fun of God's chosen people. Even though God had proven Himself to the Israelites over and over, they were still frightened by this "giant." Goliath voiced threats against God's people asking for a competitive opponent. The winner of the match would be the victor over this battle. Needless to say, the Isralite men saw the size of Goliath and refused to go against him.

Along came David who saw and heard Goliath and his request for an opponent to fight. Without any hesitation, David, a shepherd of youthful age offered to face the towering man. David depended on God to help him defeat Goliath who mocked the people of God.

Being an experienced shepherd who fended off predators from the flock of sheep, David picked up five smooth stones and charged forward toward Goliath. With one stone in his sling, he flung the stone which hit right at Goliath's forehead sending Goliath to the ground. David had defeated this threat to God's people with God's help.

This real-life event gives us many Bible truths to learn. First, one does not need to be of equal size or strength to defeat the evil of this world. God enables one to accomplish the task at hand; the person only needs to be willing and obedient to God's directions.

Second, there are many "giants" in our lives which can keep us in spiritual bondage. Fear is a big giant. Insecurity can be another. The list is really endless as each person is different. The question is, how do we handle these "giants" in our lives? Do we run the other way and allow the "giant" to control our lives OR do we run into the matter with God's help along the way? Choosing five sections of scripture are the same as those five smooth stones which David chose. These sections of God's word can be hurdled toward that giant in life.

For example, fear is a major hurdle in life. God's word provides many many verses to aid in this giant of fear. Here are five "stones" of truth to battle fear.

1. Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, surely, I will help you. Surely, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

2. Have I not commanded thee? Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid nor dismayed for the Lord thy God is with thee wheresoever thou goest. Joshua 1:9

3. For you have not received a spirit of slavery leading to fear again, but you have received a spirit of adoption as sons by which we cry out, "Abba! Father!" Romans 8:15

4. There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear because fear involves punishment and the one who fears is not perfected in love. We love because He first loved us. 1 John 4: 18-19

5. From my distress I called upon the Lord. The Lord answered me and set me in a large place. The Lord is for me; I will not fear. What can man do to me? Psalm 118:5-6

Using these verses to combat fear in life is just like David going up against Goliath. Remember, God WILL help you with all life's challenges. Just ask and follow His directions.

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of thirteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, MI.