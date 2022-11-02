Family farming traditions

The fall season is one of my favorite times of the year. Not only does God display His array of beauty and color, but He also grants us the privilege of harvesting the crops out of the fields which He grew throughout the spring and summer.

This year we have additions to the family farm with three littles ones experiencing harvest season with all the sights, sounds and smells. These little ones don't know it, but a special "chemical reaction" is being transferred to them from the adults. It's also known by the term "farming blood" as the love and passion of God's great blessing as caretakers of this property move from generation to generation. I love to see that spark of joy in their eyes.

Here are a few pictures showing two of the little ones enjoying a combine ride. There are two pictures showing the daddy and daughter combos. Thank goodness for a buddy seat!

Our eldest son recently received a drone as a birthday gift. To practice the skill of operating and capturing photos, he flew the drone over the combine in the field. He even took video footage which was shared with our family around the world giving them an opportunity to be a part of the harvest too. What a fabulous tool on the farm! Thank you, God, for the crops to harvest!

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of thirteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, MI.