A date with Grandma

I have a date! Today at 5 p.m.my date and I will enjoy a good time together. We'll share our life stories with one another and maybe some hard moments in life. Not sure where the conversation will go, but I'm looking forward to our get-together.

Guess I should back up a bit. Our daughter-in-law who lives out-of-state messaged me to say that their 4 yr. old daughter wanted to video chat with Grandma. Of course, this grandma can't refuse such an offer, so the day and time were set. Tuesday at 5 PM. That's today! And I am so excited to chat with this granddaughter whom we don't see very often. In fact, her little sister has never met us in person. Thus, this get-together will be a two-fold event. Big sister will enjoy Grandma time while little sister will see, hear, and "meet" Grandma over the computer.

I'm not a huge fan of many computer capabilities, but this unique opportunity to connect with faraway family is one aspect of technology which I do appreciate. Even our overseas family can see and hear their relatives who live in the United States. Such a bonus for this Grandma!

But focusing on today, I hope to instill some Bible truths into the life of this 4 yr. old. I'll remind her of God's love for her and how much I love her. I'll encourage her to be a helpful Big Sister and obey Mommy and Daddy at all times. I'll introduce her to her great grandpa who lives with us now. She probably doesn't remember him from previous years. We will just have a grand time talking and sharing with each other.

I'm looking forward to my date later this afternoon. She is a blessing from God whom I don't want to take for granted. Thank you, God, for the life of this young one!

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 22-39 and grandmother of ten. Ed is 6th generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, MI.