Trust God with all the outcomes

Ah, it's Thanksgiving time, one of my favorite holidays to celebrate! We will welcome our family around the farmhouse table to enjoy the bounty of the garden (or another hardworking farmer's production). We will have pleasant conversations, play games and share special moments all day. A thanksgiving basket will be available for people to write on a slip of paper something for which to be thankful. These papers will be read throughout the day.

For the first time ever, my dad will bless us with his presence at this family event. That will give us very special memories to cherish.

Although I have my thoughts on what Thanksgiving 2022 will look like, life may present a different scenario. So, I make my plans and trust God with all the outcomes.

I truly could write pages and pages of "my thankful list" as God has blessed me beyond measure. Thus, I will leave you with Psalm 146 to ponder in the days ahead.

Praise the Lord!

Praise the Lord, o my soul!

I will praise the Lord while I live; I will sing praises to my God while I have my being.

Do not trust in princes, in mortal man, in whom there is no salvation.

His spirit departs, he returns to the earth; in that very day his thoughts perish.

How blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the Lord his God, who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that is in them; who keeps faith forever; who executes justice for the oppressed; who gives food to the hungry.

The Lord sets the prisoners free.

The Lord opens the eyes of the blind; the Lord raises up those who are bowed down.

The Lord loves the righteous.

The Lord protects the strangers; He supports the fatherless and the widow, but He thwarts the way of the wicked.

The Lord will reign forever, your God, O Zion, to all generations.

Praise the Lord!

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 22-39 and grandmother of ten. Ed is 6th generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, MI.