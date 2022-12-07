We are a treasure to God and mankind

When someone comes to my mind and stays in my thoughts over and over, the first thing I do is pray for them. Then if that person remains in my thoughts and prayers for an extended time period, I try to make contact with them. That is exactly what happened recently.One of my high school friends continued to pass through my mind over and over, so I attempted to connect with her. Thankfully, one of the phone numbers which I had was still active. I know people who change their phone number as often as they change their socks. After playing phone tag for a couple of times, we finally connected.It was a delight to hear of her family. She lives on the family farm caring for her mother. Her brothers farm the property. She continues her off farm employment with hopes of retiring soon.Through our conversation we discovered that we share many common interests and life events. Funny how that happens. After over 40 years, we still have many similarities. We closed our phone call with a promise to call again and we will.I thanked the Lord for the opportunity to connect with this "long lost friend." It was good!Shortly after this call, I received an email from the college I attended for one year. Homecoming weekend events were posted for the various graduating classes, so I went looking for my class of 1982. Sure enough there were photos of our class's gathering. Not a lot of people attended, but maybe 25.What struck me the hardest when viewing these photos was, who are these old people? I didn't recognize one person, but I also haven't been in contact with class members since 1979. But seriously, are we THAT old? A look in my own mirror does reveal a wrinkled face, not too many gray hairs and saggy skin. Reality hits hard when one realizes the years behind are way greater than the years ahead.Oh, I've had this realization experience before especially as our "kids" inch toward the middle age bracket. Maybe it's the caring for an elderly parent which has me thinking of my future days more. I'm not sure the exact reason, but life seems to be passing by quicker and quicker.With these two events happening recently, I was completely surprised when a 30 something gal announced to me that when she needs help "adulting," she looks to me for guidance. Not only her, but several other young ladies stated the same thing.I really didn't know I had such influence in their lives. I was just being me going about my daily life with my daily responsibilities to the best of my ability and total dependence upon God. If that is what they consider "adulting," then I guess I fit the description.I'm reminded of the various verses in the Bible which state the purpose of "older" women. Here's one such passage in Titus 2, verses three through five."Older women likewise are to be reverent in their behavior, not malicious gossips nor enslaved to much wine, teaching what is good so that they may encourage the young women to love their husbands, to love their children, to be sensible and pure workers at home, kind, being subject to their own husbands so that the word of God will not be dishonored."If you find yourself seeing more years in the rearview mirror than the road before you, please be encouraged! We have a major task to accomplish in God's kingdom as we pass to the next generations how to serve our God. We are the prayer warriors for those coming behind us. We are the encouragers to build up the kingdom of God. We are a treasure to God and mankind.As my dad says, "Our work on earth (for God's kingdom) isn't done until He takes us home."Come on, ladies! We have LOTS of work to do until God calls us home.Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of thirteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.