Twas the night before Jesus came

Here we are, a few days before Christmas arrives. Are all the cookies baked, gifts purchased, boxes wrapped, cards sent out and guests invited? What? No? Oh, good! Me neither!Again, I enter this season with one thought, it's Jesus' birthday. HE is the focus and not all the expected activities of our society. I can take a breath and enjoy all the days. What needs done will get done in due time. That is comforting!With the focus on Jesus, I remember the prophecies of the Old Testament which proclaim the coming Messiah. Every one of those prophecies came true in the birth of Jesus, God's son. Then throughout Jesus' life, He demonstrated through words and actions that He truly was the son of God in human form. Yes, God walked and talked with mankind. In Jesus' last days on earth, He foretold His death and resurrection (Matthew 20:17-19) which came true exactly as He said. Then He assured the disciples (and us) of His return. (John 14:1-3) "Do not let your heart be troubled, believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many dwelling places for you. If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself, that where I am, there you may be also."It is this promise from Jesus of His return which prompted a writer to pen the words to the following poem. Although the poem has been shared before on this inspirational page, the urgency of spreading the gospel becomes more prevalent with each passing year as the return of Jesus becomes one year closer.So as the dazzle and festive parts of this season consume our senses, may we ALWAYS remember that the Babe in the manger is returning soon and we need to be ready! With that thought, I share the poem, "'Twas the night before Jesus came" by an unknown author.

‘Twas the night before Jesus came and all through the housenot a creature was praying, not one in the house.Their Bibles were lain on the shelf without carein hopes that Jesus would not come there.The children were dressing to crawl into bed,not once ever kneeling or bowing a head.And Mom in her rocker with baby on her lapwas watching the Late Show while I took a nap.When out of the east there arose such a clatter,I sprang to my feet to see what was the matter.Away to the window I flew like a flashtore open the shutters and threw up the sash!When what to my wondering eyes should appearbut angels proclaiming that Jesus was here.With a light like the sun sending forth a bright rayI knew in a moment this must be the day!The light of His face made me cover my headIt was Jesus! Returning just like He had said.And though I possessed worldly wisdom and wealthI cried when I saw Him in spite of myself.In the Book of Life which He held in His HandWas written the name of every saved man.He spoke not a word as He searched for my name;When He said "It's not here," my head hung in shame!The people whose names had been written with loveHe gathered to take to His Father above.With those who were ready He rose without a soundWhile all the rest were left standing around.I fell to my knees, but it was too late;I had waited too long and this sealed my fate.I stood and I cried as they rose out of sight;Oh, if only I had been ready tonight.In the words of this poem the meaning is clear;the coming of Jesus is drawing near.There's only one life and when comes the last callwe'll find that the Bible was true after ALL!

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of thirteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.