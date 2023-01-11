I just love my cows

I first met Trevor at a sale in New York and I was intrigued by the 20 something still using a flip phone. Taking the Humdinger Holsteins herd over from his parents, Rick and Terry Holdridge, is the normal transition of generational farms. But the surprise was his wish to keep the herd the same size, in the same barn that held the prestigious cattle that once comprised Dreamstreet Holsteins.A visit and an interview were necessary as my husband and I eagerly wound our way through the heart of the Catskill Mountains to Bloomville in the famed Delaware County. The forest green barn stood like a beacon on the side of the mountain. As we stepped out of the car, I heard a rushing waterfall from the creek that passed through the pastures and beside the barn creating a need for a bridge from the grassy knoll to the barnyard.Deer Run was its name during the Dreamstreet days but when Rick and Terry bought the farm from George Morgan in the late 80s, Humdinger Holsteins began redefining the farm for over three decades.The cold, drizzly day chased us into the barn quickly where we saw a beautiful herd of cows with tails washed, fresh bedding and a fresh dusting of pine shavings in the center aisle. We turned to the left and it began, “What’s this cow?” This continued through every cow in the barn. I inspected the three gutter cleaners and gave due attention to the well-rounded barn cats. I tromped through the barnyard to witness the waterfalls and stood on the bridge to listen to the rushing waters.We visited their farm store, enjoyed some warm coffee cake and Trevor gave us a bottle of Clarks Dairy Eggnog and a pint of his grandma’s strawberry rhubarb jam, his favorite product from the Humdinger Farm store.When I asked Trevor to name his goals, he stuttered and stammered and finally said, “I just love being in the barn, doing chores and working with the cows and that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.”As we drove away all I could hear in the back of my mind were the famous words of Paul Harvey, “So, God made a farmer.”Melissa is a farmwife, mom and freelance writer residing on a dairy farm in southern Michigan. She is available for speaking engagements by contacting her at mhart1@frontiernet.net. Visit her weblog at www.knolltopfarmwife.blogspot.com.