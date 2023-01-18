The shortest day has passed

I find myself in the month of January. The Christmas decorations have been tucked away until the end of the year. The weather is a constant reminder that it's wintertime (although as a whole, we've had a mild winter season thus far). January for the Malick family is full of birthdays giving us LOTS of reasons to have a party and life keeps marching forward with ministry opportunities popping up unexpectedly. Some may say that winter is so dull, but that is far from fact in our household so much to do and keep straight.How is your January shaping up? Anything new happening, fun times or challenges?Thought I would share some sayings which I read concerning the month we call January. Enjoy and be encouraged by the passing of these winter months of Michigan. It will happen!

"The shortest day has passed and whatever nastiness of weather we may look forward to in January and February, at least we notice that the days are getting longer. Minute by minute they lengthen out. It takes some weeks before we become aware of the change. It is imperceptible even as the growth of a child, as you watch it day by day, until the moment comes when with a start of delighted surprise, we realize that we can stay out of doors in a twilight lasting for another quarter of a precious hour."• Vita Sackville-West

"January is the quietest month in the garden… But just because it looks quiet doesn't mean that nothing is happening. The soil, open to the sky, absorbs the pure rainfall while microorganisms convert tilled-under fodder into usable nutrients for the next crop of plants. The feasting earthworms tunnel along, aerating the soil and preparing it to welcome the seeds and bare roots to come."• Rosalie Muller Wright, editor of Sunset Magazine, 1/99

"There are two seasonal diversions that can ease the bite of any winter. One is the January thaw. The other is the seed catalogues."• Hal Borland

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.