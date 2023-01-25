Small Acts of Kindness

Tom (name changed) wanted to help the community in some way or another at Christmastime. He contacted some nonprofit organizations hoping to make a connection. One of those contacts was our church's food pantry which I coordinate. I responded to his inquiry and immediately he responded back. I shared with him what our pantry does and how many families we served. He desired to meet any specific needs if I knew of any. I shared about a couple of families and the hard times of which they faced.

What I wasn't prepared for was the generosity this man had in mind. He literally wanted to spend his surplus money. What that figure was, I didn't know, but he paid the back rent of one family, purchased specific Christmas items for another family, and made a donation to the church's food pantry.

After meeting Tom, we discovered that he was a businessman who owned a company. He and his family had all their needs met and now he wanted to share with others.

I've never met a person so well off yet wanting to get "his hands busy" by serving in some way. He wanted to have a physical part of the food pantry; thus he volunteered to shop for me. I took him up on the offer.

As the January distribution dates neared, I sent him a shopping list for the Aldi store where I've purchased many of the items before. Tom had never shopped at Aldi. He learned that to use a shopping cart, you had to insert a quarter to release the cart from the chain. He then learned how challenging it is to haul all of those cases of food in your vehicle and not have everything topple over. He experienced a grocery shopping trip of a lifetime, never buying so much food at one time. Then he was so gracious and delivered his load to the church on Monday.

I can't begin to tell you how amazed I am at how God works in the lives of people. Just out of the blue, this wealthy man wants to be a partner both financially and physically (doing shopping or stocking shelves or whatever) with the food pantry at our little ole church in the country. Yet, I also believe that God is doing a work in Tom's heart to draw him closer to Him. I don't know where he and God stand, but that is about to change in the coming months.

Anyway, I wanted to thank Tom for doing that mega shopping trip for me, so I baked some banana bread loaves and gave him one. However, this giving Tom a thank you gift caused me a mental battle inside my brain.

It went something like this. "Tom is not going to think much of a banana bread loaf. He travels and eats fancy foods all the time. He'll be gracious and take it, but he won't like it or maybe he's gluten-free."

The other side of my brain said, "Yes, this banana bread may not be fancy, but it's homemade. Maybe he doesn't get home-baked goodies and will greatly enjoy it. Besides, God only wants me to offer what I have and not try to impress anyone. Just give from the heart."

Well, my "other side" won out and I gifted Tom a loaf of still-warm-from-the-oven banana bread. For a man who has everything, he accepted my gift and later told me it was yummy.

But I share this story because often we think little of what a small act of kindness can do in the life of another. Don't underestimate what God can do with your gift from the heart or act of kindness. I encourage you to give abundantly to all and be a testimony for God. Even a smile and a warm greeting is "giving abundantly".

I am excited to see God work in Tom's life. I'm still amazed at how God provides in every way! So be encouraged today with these thoughts.

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23-40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is 6th generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, MI.