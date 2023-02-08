Jesus willingly bore upon Himself every sin I have done and you have done

Through the years, I heard the saying, "No matter how bad your life situation is, there's always someone worse off than you." Even a pastor or two have spoken those words.In pondering that thought, I knew those words to be true. I have had tough days to wade through which sometimes stretched into years, but deep down inside I understood that someone somewhere had life harder. If I didn't know someone personally, it only took a moment of local news reading or viewing to confirm that fact.A lot of bad things happen to people every day. What I did know was I was NOT in the bottom of the barrel! But then I would ponder, "Who is on the bottom of the barrel.?" Who has it the absolute worst that this person cannot think or say, "Well, somebody has it worse off than me?"The answer to that question came to me last week. I know WHO is on the bottom of the barrel. I know who suffered the absolute worst in this life and can claim that spot. It is Jesus Christ who was tortured and suffered a horrible death on the cross.But some may argue that other people suffered similar tortured deaths throughout the centuries, so why is Jesus' worse? The answer is simple, yet hard to understand for some.Jesus was the final Lamb sacrifice for the sins of ALL people. He willingly bore upon Himself every sin I have done and you have done. He laid down His life so that we could accept His gift of salvation from our sinful ways to have fellowship with God on this earth and throughout eternity. Jesus was sinless yet had the "weight of the world's sin since the beginning of time" upon Him in His death. In my opinion, THAT is the worst!Now whenever I hear that saying, I will immediately know Who has it the worst and give thanks to Jesus for His deep love for me to suffer so much. This understanding also helps any of you walking through a very hard time in life. No matter how bad life is, Jesus had it THE WORST!If you would like to read how bad Jesus suffered, read the following verses.Isaiah 53:1-9 The prophet Isaiah describes Jesus' death with specific details centuries before it happened.Isaiah 52:14 Isaiah writes that Jesus' tortured body would be unrecognizable as a human form.Matthew 26:67-68 and Matthew 27:26-35Mark 14:53-65 and Mark 15:1-25Philippians 2:3-8 Jesus willingly died for us.Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.