Who is Jesus to you?

Sunday's service presented the question, "Who is Jesus to you?" It was a question which each of us was to answer in our own lives.So, as I ponder that question in my life, I remember Jesus asking His disciples in Matthew 16:13-16 a similar question. "Who do people say that the Son of Man is?"The disciples answered saying, "Some say John the Baptist and others, Elijah but still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets."Jesus said, "But who do you say that I am?"Peter answered, "You are the Christ, the Son of the living God."Peter partially understood all that Jesus was. He later would fully understand those words and have an unswerving devotion to Him.Every human, past, present and future must answer this question for himself/herself. Who is Jesus to you? You and I will be held accountable for our response. If we respond as Peter did, then our lives will be changed from the inside out for God's glory. We will desire to serve God as Jesus did. We will worship the One true God of all and not allow worldly things or people to take first place. We will have eternal life with God too.Really, to answer this proposed question, the changes, benefits and devotion is way more than I have time to describe in this small writing. However, the Bible is readily available to all to read for yourself what it means to be a follower of Jesus. As you read, you may find what I have found. Jesus is my HOPE. Jesus is my PURPOSE for living. Jesus is my DIRECTION. Jesus is my JOY. Jesus is my SAVIOR. Jesus is my ALL IN ALL.I urge you to ponder your response to this question, too. Who is Jesus to you?Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.