Bring honor and glory to God with your actions

Have you ever had the experience of your well laid plans changing into a totally unexpected outcome? That was my Saturday.I planned at 10 a.m. to help an elderly friend's family for an hour and a half move her belongings to her new residence. From there, I would go to church to unlock the door to accept a very generous food donation for the food pantry. Then I would be home by 12:30 p.m. for a health assessment for my dad.Before I go any further, I must confess something. I didn't want to write this story. I asked God to reveal His will concerning this writing because it would sound as if I was "tooting my own horn." I assure you, my heart's desire is to glorify God, not me. He's wanting me to continue, so keep God as the centered focus.I arrived at my elderly friend's home about 10:30 a.m. No trucks, no cars, no people, hmmm. The approximately 10 inches of snow which dumped the previous day must have changed the plans. Well, since no others were there, I knew what I needed to do.Another elderly lady about four doors down was trying to unbury her vehicle parked on the street. She was unable to get her car off the street before the snowplows came through. I saw her struggling to lift the very heavy wet snow with her shovel. Thus, I walked to her and volunteered to shovel the snow. She needed to go to work (a hairdresser) and the task at hand would've taken her hours to accomplish due to her physical limitations.I began to shovel the wet snow as she and I began a pleasant conversation. Several times she mentioned, "I asked God to help me unbury my car." She continually offered verbal blessings to which I replied, "God has already blessed me so much." In about 15 minutes, she was off to work knowing that God heard and answered her prayers.As for me, I discovered that my first well laid plan was not what God had in mind for me that day. Although the move date and time was changed, God still sent me to volunteer some assistance to a stranger. I was glad that my tight schedule changed in order to bring honor and glory to God.One thing I have learned in life is the need to be flexible. I tell people that flexible is my middle name. Seven children helped me fine tune this character trait! In my service to God, I want to keep my eyes and ears open for opportunities to help others. In doing so, I may need to switch gears from what I had planned to do and willingly do as God directs me. All of my "doings" are to please and honor Him anyway!The point of sharing this story is this, be ready at any moment to follow God's lead laying aside your own schedule or plans. Don't be so caught up in YOUR plan that you miss HIS plan. He may be sending you on a special "mission" (task) to answer the prayer of another person.Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.