Treat others as you would want to be treated

SPRING HAS ARRIVED! Those three words could end the article right here and now as the new season inspires us, energizes us and gives us hope after the long cold dreary winter. However, life moves forward regardless of the season so it's time to play catch upWe're coming off of a very busy, ministry packed week causing us to "chill" these past few days. The church's food pantry held its two food distributions on March 16th and 18th. As coordinator of the food pantry, it is my assigned task to order or shop for the needed foods (or delegate others to do this task). As more and more families continue to come through our doors, the quantity of food increases each month which means I shop and order lots more foods. (I'm not complaining just stating a fact, it's exhausting to shop for $1,000.00 worth of food each month!)I'm grateful the food pantry continues to minister to this specific need in our community. However, our greatest ministry at these distributions is to shine for Jesus loving each person as they are and knowing they were created in the image of God. We desire to have our words and actions be the very things which draw individuals into a relationship with God. Another way to say this is, sharing the gospel message should be done without saying one word. The manner in which we talk, our actions and our attitudes should speak of our transformed lives and relationship with God. That's a tall order sometimes, I know. I fail so often yet continue to strive to do better. I want to treat others as I would want to be treated. That's the bottom line.I continue to learn all about elder care and its many facets of life. To name a few, primary care physicians, specialists, transportation issues, insurance details, tax filing, banking, mobility aids, home health caretakers, etc. God has sent an amazing team of trained individuals to assist in Dad's care. It's been a steep learning curve for me and Dad has been gracious in my crash course learning. We're getting it all figured out for his current abilities (or lack of abilities). With warmer weather coming, it will be good to get him outside on the porch enjoying some sunshine and fresh air again.I know I'm rambling here. So, in closing I encourage each of you to be respectful and kindhearted to those around you (whether they deserve it or not). Find a local food pantry to volunteer your time or finances. The need for food keeps increasing across America. Take some extra time for the seniors in your life as they cherish people visiting with them. And last, but not least, ENJOY springtime with all the beauty of God's creation soon to bloom again! SPRING HAS ARRIVED!Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.