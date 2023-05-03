God's perfect timing

Gail Malick

Almost one year ago, my dad came to live with us. We anticipated him enjoying his sunset days as he strolled along with his walker going here and there. However, he suffered a stroke (even though the doctors couldn't find evidence of such). Mobility became a bigger challenge for him, but his get up and go spirit remained strong (and still does).It has been amazing how God has provided the necessary tools to bring comfort to Dad. He even can use the local busing system with door-to-door transportation due to his immobility. God provides!Here's a poem about God's timing as we trust Him for everything in life.

Perfect TimingCatherine Pulsifer

God's timing is perfect, it's true;His ways are higher, beyond our view.We may not understand, we may not see,but we must trust, have faith and believe.

In His perfect timing, all is plannedwe must have patience, hold His hand.We may want things now, we may want them fast,but God knows best, our future is cast.

So let go of control, let go of your fear,trust in His timing, He is always near.Be content with His plan, it's all for your good,in His perfect timing, you will be understood.

Have faith and patience, trust in His waysHe will guide you, through all of your days.Never doubt God's timing is perfect, have trustHis love for us is a love that is just.

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.