Melissa Hart

Convince me thoroughly that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate me from the love of God.Do you live a busy life? Or is it a full life?Do you have to clean up after your toddlers or do you get to clean up after your toddlers?Do you have to take cupcakes to the last day of school celebration or do you get to bake and take?Every mom is falling into bed feeling exhaustion in every fiber of her body during this crazy spring season. Planting, spring sports, last day of school celebrations, graduations, proms, open houses, they all fall on a farm mom like a ton of bricks as she sits and scrolls Pinterest in the school pick up line looking for inspiration for the next project.She is the literal glue that holds the science projects, graduation decorations and family together. She’s the encourager, the voice of wisdom, the help mate and the one who remembers to buy dog food. She wakes up with a plan and goes to bed with a running tally of everything she missed and the misspoken words she said throughout the day.She would love to listen to an organizational podcast but three minutes in she is making the mental list of what she needs to pick up at the five stores she needs to stop at between her part-time job and milking time.These seasons of busyness come and go as we respond to the opportunities in front of us, but what is our mental state as we trip through a day? I’ll ask again, is your life busy or full?A busy life indicates a life that rules us. A full life is one we order and choose. We don’t have to succumb to the day, we have the option of ordering it. Sometimes we get so caught up in life’s crazy speed, we forget that there is One more powerful than us who put the sun in the sky and knows the number of hairs on your head. When we decide to stop carrying the load for our family and transfer the weight to God, He is ecstatic to take it from you. He’s bigger, better and can carry the heaviest of loads. He loves to prove how much you mean to Him and that happens when you trust Him with your life and all the stuff in it.We can ask Him to convince us that nothing will separate us from Him. Think about that, asking the God of the universe to convince us that He loves us. How decadent is that? I almost feel like we don’t have any right to do that, but then I realize, He not only wants to show us, but He also loves to show us how powerful, mighty and gracious He is.Let Him carry your burden so you are free to live a full life.Melissa is a farmwife, mom and freelance writer residing on a dairy farm in southern Michigan. She is available for speaking engagements by contacting her at farm.writer@hotmail.com. Visit her blog at www.knolltopfarmwife.blogspot.com.