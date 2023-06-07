New York City is coming for your beef

Amanda Radke

If you’re a meat lover and benefit from the nutritional profile that meat, dairy, and eggs have to offer, New York City is not the place to be.

In the Big Apple, the climate change agenda is front and center, and the target is beef cattle.

So what happens when political ideologies impact the overall health of the citizens these elected officials swore on oath to serve?

Coming to a city near you, New York City is just the starting point. Let’s see how things have progressed in recent years to put the most vulnerable in these urban areas at risk.

Former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio got the ball rolling with this agenda. During his reign, he implemented Meatless Mondays in schools, and later added a second meat-free day in every public school under his watch.

What that means is the city’s one million students who attended K-12 institutions are limited to plant-based options only twice per week. This is devastating because 75% of these students qualify for free and reduced lunches, and 10% of these students are homeless.

And Mayor DeBlasio essentially told these students and their families that they need to carry the weight of solving climate change, even if that means offering less protein-rich items on the menu for the city’s young people. Even more devastating is for many of these students, this is the single decent meal they will eat in a day.

This move could have only been made by an elitist who doesn’t understand that one in six kids goes to bed hungry at night, and foods like beef, which contain 25 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving, as well as 10 essential nutrients that help these kids bodies and brains to thrive, are now being told they must go without.

It’s tragic and heartless, and frankly anti-human.

But even more than that, it defies science. The truth is that the U.S. beef industry, according to the EPA, contributes less than 4% of total greenhouse gas emissions in this country. And if every American were to go meatless on Monday it would reduce our carbon footprint by less than a half percentage point.

Yet, DeBlasio vowed to cut its food-related emissions by 25% by 2030.

Of course, DeBlasio was ousted in a scandal during the pandemic, but his replacement, Mayor Mike Adams, is more than willing to continue the agenda.

Earlier this spring, Adams vowed to reduce emissions tied to city food procurements by 33% by 2030. This move impacts more than just schools. We are talking eliminating meat options at hospitals, nursing homes, and any other government-run institution in the Big Apple.

Mayor Adams said, “It is easy to talk about emissions that are coming from vehicles and how it impacts our carbon footprint. It is easy to talk about the emissions that’s coming from buildings and how it impacts our environment. But we now have to talk about beef. And I don’t know if people are really ready for this conversation.”

This move falls perfectly into governments and corporates following ESG scores — environmental, social, governance. Soon, the American people will be scored on a similar scale. Imagine taking a hit on your score for driving your pickup to haul a load of cattle and stopping for a steak at a restaurant along the way.

This is no longer a conspiracy — it’s straight from the horse’s mouth. And even if it’s evident these folks have likely never seen a horse or a cow, the fact that they are leading a major city like New York City and implementing this type of move is alarming and a sign of what’s to come.

The good news is — the facts are on our side. Even better — we have a compelling story to tell that folks are hungry to hear and learn more about. The challenge is — those who want to eliminate animal agriculture and strip meat, dairy, and eggs off the dinner table are committed to that goal.

While we are busy tending to our land and livestock, the external threats against us continue to escalate. It’s going to take more than a few social media activists to turn this time. We need every livestock producer in America to get engaged in this fight, however they can. Let’s get to work!