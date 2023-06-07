Gail Malick, Farmers Advance

It's time for a late spring update. As May drifts into history, June brings the last days of spring and the first days of summer. At long last, I can thaw out from winter.

The menfolk have completed the planting of soybeans and field corn. Thank you, Lord! Some years the planting season goes on and on and on for various reasons. It helped that the last 10+ days have been dry and sunny. The fields are a dust bowl and needing a drink from heaven. Very little precipitation is even forecasted. Once again, how someone can farm and not depend fully upon God's provision of rains and sunshine is beyond me. Farming is at the mercy of the weather; thus trust in the God of all creation should be a prerequisite. Anyway, the seeds are in the ground and the rest is up to God.

The chicks are growing nicely as those first feathers are beginning to develop. The cute little fluff balls are turning into toddlers. Soon they will be eating us out of house and home with the amount of food they will start to eat -- just like growing teenagers. But that is their purpose in life, to grow and then produce brown eggs for our families. Before I know it, I'll be collecting approximately 20-24 eggs a day. Oh, glorious day!

On the garden front, I haven't been able to plant very much yet. My 4 rows of sweet corn are popping through the ground. My 2 rows of green beans have only 8 plants which survived the mild frost and/or varmints eating the tops. Grrrrrrrr! In the next couple of weeks, I'll be focusing on the rest of garden planting. Much to do out there!

We held our first holiday picnic for the year. It was a grand time of gathering with extended family and friends whom we haven't seen for months. The grilled chicken, hot dogs, brats, and a whole array of picnic foods filled our tummies while we enjoyed the fellowship. Even some games entertained people of all ages.

Since the weather was hot during the picnic time, the young ones enjoyed playing at the water table. All sorts of water toys entertained the wee ones and cooled them off. However, our 20 month old granddaughter, who lives here on the farm with her parents in one of the houses, showed her true country roots. As all the other children played with the toys at the water table, this country gal bent down to play in the mud caused by the overflow and splashes of the water onto the ground. That was more appealing to her than all those "fancy store-bought" toys. She gave us adults a good chuckle.

In a few days, our overseas family will arrive home for a two-month stay. It has been 4 years since they've been home. (Pandemic is to blame for most of those years!) They will come with their newest addition to their family - a son. We look forward to loving on them and spending time connecting with them. I love it when the family "comes home."

Besides fieldwork, chicks, gardening, picnic, and family returning home, not much is happening here on the farm. One thing is for sure, there is ALWAYS something to do!