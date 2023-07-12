Auction Calendar

Farmers Advance

JULY 13JACKSON, MI. There will be a farm equipment and machinery auction at 4:30 p.m. held by Spieth & Satow Auctions. Call 517-439-2528 or visit www.spiethandsatow.com to learn more.

JULY 15CANBY, MI. There will be an antique, classic and collector special consignment auction onsite and online at 9 a.m. held by Regnier Auction Company. Visit regnierauction.com for more information.

DUNDEE, MI. There will be a farm equipment and machinery auction at 8:30 a.m. held by Dundee Auction House, LLC. Call 734-347-3547 or visit www.dundeeauctionhouse.com for more details.

JULY 16FORT WAYNE, IN. There will be a personal property timed online auction held by Schrader Auction. Contact Mike Roy at 260-437-5428 for more information.

JULY 17EATON RAPIDS, MI. There will be a Steve Klink Collection online auction held by Sheridan Auction. Call 517-676-9800 or visit www.sheridanauctionservice.com for more details.

JULY 18ONLINE ONLY. There will be a complete liquidation auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit orbitbid.com for more information.

LAKEVIEW, MI. There will be an online auction for National Warehouse Logistics Surplus Material Handling and Racking held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit orbitbid.com to learn more.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a farm machinery consignment auction held by Sheridan Auction. Items are already rolling onto our lots. There will be field ready and vintage equipment. Call 517-676-9800 or visit sheridanauctionservice.com for more information.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a Rangerbid municipality and consignment auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit rangerbid.com for more details.

JULY 19JONESVILLE, MI. There will be an auction for a lake front estate at 4 p.m. held by Spieth and Satow Auctions. Call 517-439-2528 or visit spiethandsatow.com to learn more.

JULY 22MONTGOMERY, MI. There will be a farm equipment auction at 10 a.m. held by Brian Hasty Auction Company. Call 517-741-4440 or visit hastyauction.com for more information.

JULY 24ONLINE ONLY. There will be a real estate auction in Hanover, Indiana featuring about 90 acres near a golf course held by Williams Auction. Call 800-801-8003 or visit williamsauction.com/IN for more details.

JULY 27LITCHFIELD, MI. There will be a farm equipment auction held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Contact Robert Mishler at 260-336-9750 or Luke Schrader at 260-229-7089 for more details.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI. There will be a land auction at 6 p.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com for more information.

JONESVILLE, MI. There will be a farm equipment auction for the Ed Kunesh estate at 10 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com to learn more.

JONESVILLE, MI. There will be a farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Contact Robert Mishler at 260-336-9750 or Luke Schrader at 260-229-7089 for more details.

AUGUST 3ONLINE ONLY. There will be a virtual and timed online farm equipment auction held by Schrader Auction. Contact Eric Ott at 260-413-0787 or Robert Mishler at 260-336-9750 for more information.

AUGUST 10CALHOUN, KY. There will be a farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Contact Eric Orr at 260-413-0787 or Corbin Cowles at 270-991-2534 to learn more.

AUGUST 26FORT WAYNE, IN. There will be a farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Contact Mike Roy at 260-437-5428 or Eric Ott at 260-413-0787 for more details.

AUGUST 31NEW PARIS, IN. There will be a farm collectibles and antique collector tractor auction held by Polk Auction Company. Call 877-915-4440 or visit polkauction.com for more information.

