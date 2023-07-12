Like Frogs in the Boiling Pot of Water

Amanda Radke, Farmers Advance

Having the task to walk through and lay out the strategies of animal rights activists and green tyrants is no small order.

They are ruthless, relentless, persistent, and determined to strip producers off the land and eliminate meat, dairy, and eggs from the dinner table.

Their websites boast of ways they will change the farm bill, insert new restrictive policies, use fear-mongering to push through ballot initiatives, and share emotionally-charged rhetoric to line their pockets with cash from well-meaning citizens.

Yet, like frogs in the pot of slowly boiling water, it's frustrating to me to watch so many in the agricultural community thinking we can "play nice" and "negotiate" with people who want us to cease to exist.

I'm here to tell you -- you'll never love your animals enough, and you'll never be "green" enough for the folks who are incrementally breaking down our ability to continue the tradition of being stewards of the land and livestock.

I've written about this at length on the Radke Report, but one bomb that I dropped at the Livestock Marketing Association's Annual Convention was Project CounterGlow -- an activist organization map, which pinpoints exact locations of livestock facilities, rodeo grounds, sale barns, and cattle ranches.

And wouldn't you know -- several of the members in the audience searched their locations, and sure enough, they were listed on the map. As an example, 5,800 farms are pinned in Iowa, with another 2,095 locations targeted in North Carolina.

The goal of this map is to encourage its grassroots members to capture footage of these farms and ranches, through any means possible -- breaking into barns, using drones to fly overhead, etc.

Awareness is key, and I would encourage you to read some of my posts on this topic to help you understand what we are up against in animal agriculture.

To give you a concrete example of what I mean, take the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). These are the folks who put the crying cat on television, with the sounds of Sarah McLachlan singing, “Angel” in the background. The commercials call for animal lovers to pay $19.99 to save the dogs and cats.

As they rake in the cash, they are doing something else entirely — targeting farmers and ranchers. Currently, ASPCA is very active and engaged in lobbying to shape the next Farm Bill.

Earlier this year, ASPCA released a report titled, “Building A More Humane Food System Through the 2023 Farm Bill.”“The fragility and suffering evident throughout our food system underscores the urgent need to realign our nation’s food policy with our values, not a ruthless focus on efficiency and profits that endangers us all,” said Lauren Tavar, director of farm animal legislation for the ASPCA. “The ASPCA is calling on Congress to include critical provisions in the Farm Bill that will hold animal agribusiness accountable for its harmful practices and accelerate the transition to a more humane food system that is rooted in respect for animals, workers, farmers and rural communities.”

The priorities of their report may seem sound and reasonable from an outsider’s perspective, but the reality is that if their agenda is pushed through, it will continue to chip away at our ability to own and manage our own private property — land and livestock — in this country.

Another example is the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). They, too, ask their members to help in the fight to end “factory farming” and “improve the lives of farm animals.”

According to HSUS, “This year has already been historic for animals, as the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of upholding the strongest farm animal protection law in the country, California's Proposition 12. This landmark law, approved by voters via ballot measure in 2018, prohibits the in-state production and sale of products produced via the extreme confinement of mother pigs, egg-laying chickens and calves used for veal.

One would think this would be the final word on the matter, and that voters can determine that a product is too cruel or unsafe to be sold where they live. Yet despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, some members of the pork industry who fought Proposition 12 have returned to another tactic, pushing for federal legislation to undo not just Proposition 12, but potentially any state sales regulation addressing animal welfare or a host of other agricultural issues that states have traditionally regulated. The 'Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act' would jeopardize hundreds of state and local laws.”

The wolves aren’t just at our pasture gate; they are amongst our flocks and herds. It’s time to take our heads out of the sand to recognize this real and relentless threat against animal agriculture.