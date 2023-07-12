Nat Convention in KY

Melissa Hart, Farmers Advance

When the planning began the goal was to gross over a million dollars on the convention sale with tours of horses and bourbon makers. They wanted the atmosphere to be celebratory, relaxed, and hospitable. And when the Kentucky Holstein enthusiasts asked if ‘Y’all Ready?’ the answer was a resounding ‘Yes!’

The National Holstein Convention was set in the rolling hills of Lexington, Kentucky where Thoroughbreds race and bourbon reigns. Most outsiders perceive Louisville as the mecca for all things four-legged and fast, but Lexington boasts hundreds of horse farms, one just a beautiful as the next. With a history worthy of award winning novels, this industry is full of farms that are home to dramatic stories, farms that were at the pinnacle of racing, fell to the depths of despair only to be rebuilt into sound financial operations that are all gunning for the same thing….a Triple Crown winner.

National Holstein Convention attendees descended on Lexington and as they rolled up on the black board fences they brought their curiosity with them. As they looked at the expensive Thoroughbred studs they peppered the managers with questions. Do you use AI? Do you ever flush a mare? How much are they worth after they win? How many mares will a stud cover in a day? The barrage of questions stunned the tour guides and a mutual appreciation developed as both horse owners and cowmen realized how much they have in common.

The bourbon tours didn’t disappoint as dairymen learned where their libations were made and aged. Again….more appreciation for some of their favorite indulgences was developed along the hard work that goes into making award winning spirits.

The convention sale was spectacular with stunning cattle circling a ring created for the excitement of a Thoroughbred sale. In four hours they sold just over 102 lots in front of a crowd of 500 people who were there to bid, buy and enjoy the social venue of like-minded people. When the final lot was sold they grossed over a million dollars in sales and there was one goal left – to enjoy a good party.

Five country recording artists entertained the crowd until the wee hours of the morning. Holstein breeders from across the country were dancing and laughing together while the onlookers critiqued the dance moves of the unexpected movers and shakers.

These conventions have been hosted by different states around the country for decades. Everyone has their favorite convention memory or their favorite convention. Each one has a different flavor highlighting their state’s unique treasures. While Kentucky Holstein breeders are few in number, their ability to work together and host a convention with that much fun, laughter and southern charm was spectacular and commendable.

I applaud everyone who supported, helped, sweated, worried, and rallied to make it happen. While you may feel good about exceeding your goals, we reaped the benefits of your hard work—thank you!