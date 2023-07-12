Plenty of milk product in storage and butter stocks keep building

Lee Mielke, Farmers Advance

Farm milk prices have not hit bottom for the year just yet. The Agriculture Department announced the June Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $14.91 per hundredweight, down $1.20 from May and $9.42 below June 2022, the lowest it has seen since May 2020 when it was at $12.14. The 2023 Class III average stands at $17.48, down from $22.95 a year ago and $16.96 in 2021.

Unfortunately, late Friday morning Class III futures portended a July price at $14.14. August was at $14.91; September, $16.04; October, $16.86; November, $17.50; December at $17.65 and head higher from there into 2024.

The June Class IV price is $18.26, up 16 cents from May and $7.57 below a year ago. The 2023 average is at $18.59, down from $24.67 a year ago, and compares to $14.84 in 2021.

We have plenty of product in storage and butter stocks keep building. The USDA’s latest Cold Storage report shows the May 31 inventory at 366.7 million pounds, up 35.2 million pounds or 10.6% from the April level, which was revised up 3.8 million pounds, and was up 45.1 million pounds or 14.0% from May 2022.

The June 23 Daily Dairy Report said it is the largest May stock build since 1990.

American cheese stocks grew to 852.5 million pounds, up 10.6 million pounds or 1.3% from the April level which was revised up 3.7 million pounds. But, stocks were down 5.4 million pounds or 0.6% from a year ago.

The “other” cheese category jumped to 614.4 million pounds, up 9.4 million pounds or 1.6% from the April level which was revised up 1.3 million pounds, but was down 14.8 million pounds or 2.4% from a year ago.

The total cheese inventory stood at 1.49 billion pounds, up 21.9 million pounds or 1.5% from the April inventory which was revised 5 million pounds higher, but it’s 22.5 million or 1.5% below May 2022, fourth consecutive month to be below a year ago. It is the largest May stockpile on record, according to the DDR.

CME dairy prices ended June Dairy Month under pressure. The Cheddar blocks fell to $1.31 per pound Tuesday, lowest since May 8, 2020, but reversed gears Wednesday and closed the week and the month at $1.3350, still down 7 cents on the week, 16.75 cents below their June 1 closing, and 83.75 cents below a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.3450 per pound, 15.50 cents lower on the week, lowest since Aug. 6, 2021, 16.50 cents lower on the month, 86 cents below a year ago, but a penny above the blocks.

CME sales for the week totaled 49 cars of block, with 122 for the month of June, same as May. Barrels totaled 56 for the week and 106 for the month, down from 184 in May.

U.S. cheese prices are at a signiﬁcant discount to EU and NZ prices, says StoneX. “That theoretically should be bringing the U.S. more export business and clear some inventory but export demand doesn’t seem to be picking up.”

Cheesemakers continue to report strong milk levels moving through the Midwest, however Dairy Market News says the expectation is that milk output will begin its seasonal downturn. Temperatures are beginning to strongly affect output in the south and west. Current milk surpluses in the Upper Midwest continued to flow into Class III plants, as the 4th of July holiday approached. Milk prices remained as low as $11 under Class at mid-week. Cheese demand is busy, according to contacts, and some are nearly oversold and turning away new orders, contrary to what CME prices signal. Midwestern cheesemakers say orders are strong, inventories are not currently long, and do not expect a long-term bearish stretch.

Western cheese demand is steady in food service but lighter at retail. Contacts report grocery shoppers have been shifting towards private label cheese in recent months. Sales of frozen pizza are seasonally strong though down from a year ago. That is having a negative impact on mozzarella sales in the region. Export demand for cheese is steady to lighter, as lighter interest from Asian markets is noted. Milk is available and plants are running active schedules.

Cash butter dropped 6 cents Monday, then headed higher to a Friday finish at $2.44 per pound, up 2 cents on the week, down 2.50 cents on the month, and 57 cents below a year ago when it was at $3.01 per pound. There were 9 sales on the week and 67 for the month, up from 29 in May.

Butter makers reported increasing offers from cream suppliers this week, says DMN. Multiples were in a similar range from previous weeks but plants expected to be full or nearly full moving into the holiday weekend. Churning remains busy but some contacts did not expect to see rates at this level so late into the season. Cream availability has not notably subsided, says DMN, but butter demand is holding steady, with some contacts saying orders are seasonally picking up.

Cream is available in the West, as demand from ice cream makers is down from year ago levels. Some are optimistic that warmer weather will change that. Butter makers in the region are utilizing available cream to run strong schedules. Retail demand has been steady in recent weeks, though some say purchasers were preparing for July 4th, which contributed to increased sales. Food service sales are steady, though some anticipate sales will increase during the holiday week.

Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to its lowest level since Feb. 24, 2021 on Wednesday, $1.1175 per pound. It inched up 0.25 cents Thursday, first gain since June 16, but back down Friday to close at $1.1175, down 1.50 cents on the week, down 5.25 cents on the month, and 68.50 cents below a year ago. Powder sales totaled 17 for the week and 49 for the month, up from 45 in May.

Dry whey fell to a record low 23.25 cents per pound Thursday, lowest price ever recorded since it started trading at the CME on Mar. 12, 2018. It rallied Friday to close the week and the month at 24 cents per pound, down 2.50 cents on the week, 1.75 cents lower on the month, and 26 cents below a year ago. There were 62 loads sold on the week and 175 for the month, down from 218 in May.

The week ending June 10 saw 57,700 dairy cows go to slaughter, up 400 head from the previous week and 3,600 or 6.7% more than a year ago. Year to date, 1,504,900 have been culled, up 75,600 head or 5.3% from a year ago. Dairy cows are also making up a larger percentage of the total cattle slaughter.

Lots of eyes are on the weather and what’s happening in the fields. The USDA’s latest Crop Progress report shows only 50% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good to excellent, as of the week ending June 25, down from 55% the previous week, and that compares to 67% a year ago.

StoneX says this is the worst rated condition since 1993. Forecasts of rain looked promising but “While the U.S. is seeing better rains, China is seeing heat and dryness which could become an issue for their crops in the northern corn and soybean belt. If their crops are aﬀected that could change the demand story for them this year and add demand to the U.S. balance tables.”

U.S. soybeans were 96% emerged, up from 92% the previous week, 6% ahead of a year ago, and 7% ahead of the five year average. 51% are rated good to excellent, down from 54% the previous week, and 14% behind a year ago. Reports say 64% of the corn crop and 57% of the soybean crop is under drought.

Tuesday’s GDT Pulse saw just under 2.1 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold at $3,055 per metric ton, down $25 from the last Pulse and down $85 from the June 20 GDT.

HighGround Dairy says “The C2 Regular WMP price remains volatile, bouncing between $3,100 and $3,200 per metric ton for 15 consecutive weeks. Uncertainty surrounding the struggling global economy and soft demand helps maintain the bear market outlook in the near-term.”

Speaking in the July 3 ‘Dairy Radio Now’ broadcast, Ron O’Brien, President of New-Zealand-based Nui Markets North America, said we’re not facing a bearish supply fundamental. Milk supplies are pretty stable, he said, with considerable heat and drought risk in all of North America and includes heavy culling. “It’s more a demand pushback,” he said.

“High interest rates continue to negatively impact taking positions,” O’Brien said, “due to the cost of carrying inventory at the highest level in a decade and that has resulted in more hand to mouth buying than seen in recent memory.”

China remains in “a conservative recovery” with more domestic milk being produced and fewer imports, according to O’Brien. “That is forcing New Zealand to make more skim milk powder and those supplies are front running European and U.S. product,” he explained. “Markets have little to no buy side momentum in Asia,” and he expects to see more New Zealand milk being offered over the next three to four GDTs.

The export of U.S. product which is typically helped by medium heat skim milk powder sales towards Asia is now too dependent on low heat nonfat dry milk sales to Mexico, according to O’Brien.

Nui ran a tender on its marketplace this week to the largest importer of nonfat powder in Mexico, O’Brien reported, and “It was over-subscribed and finished well under the bid.” He added that Mexico is in its low season of demand and will continue to be conservative in buying stock.

“Skim milk concentrate in Europe is also dropping again,” he said, “and their equivalent protein price, when you bring it back to nonfat, is already under our markets here so all of this is leading to enormous pressure on the sell side and additional product being bought to the spot market.” The solution will require more culling, he concluded, and more aggressive sales to clear the inventory.

Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted four offers of export assistance this week that helped capture sales contracts for 461,000 pounds of American-type cheese and 271,000 pounds of cream cheese.

The product is going to customers in Asia, Middle East-North Africa, and Oceania through August and raised CWT’s 2023 exports to 24.0 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 594,000 pounds of butter, 24,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 31.2 million pounds of whole milk powder and 4.4 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 22 countries in five regions and are the equivalent of 498.4 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

In politics, The National Milk Producers Federation called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “end dairy product mislabeling by manufacturers of synthetic, cell-based ‘dairy’ ingredients that are in violation of federal dairy Standards of Identity to prevent a repeat of the plant-based labeling fiasco that’s created confusion among consumers and regulatory headaches at the agency.”

A letter to the agency stated; “Bored Cow’s product takes water and adds what we believe to be one unidentified, lab-engineered ‘whey protein’ along with a highly processed concoction of food additives, preservatives, oil, sugar and several added vitamins, and claims to have created ‘animal-free dairy milk.’”

“It is baseless, preposterous and absurd to call the resulting product ‘milk,’” NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern said in the letter. “In the interest of public health, the misleading labeling charade must end before it gets out of hand. FDA must act, and must do so now.”

Meanwhile, a nutrition incentive program that helps low-income families purchase fluid milk products is expanding across the Oglala Sioux Nation and the state of South Dakota, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

An IDFA press release stated; “The Add Milk program is being launched by the Auburn University’s College of Human Sciences Hunger Solutions Institute (HSI) and select retailers to provide a dollar-for-dollar match for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, when they purchase low-fat or non-fat milk.”

"The Agriculture Department awarded HSI a $3 million cooperative agreement in October 2022 to expand Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive (HFMI) Projects to more than 116 retail locations throughout Alabama, California, Georgia and South Dakota. A community event held at Buche Foods in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, marked the launch of the HFMI project, Add Milk!, at 14 participating stores across the state of South Dakota.”

Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association said; “Expanding the SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives Project means greater access to affordable, nutritious dairy products for the most vulnerable Americans.”