God loves us all

Melissa Hart

It was a 1976 bright orange, short bed Chevy pickup. A stick shift, three on the tree and when I earned my license in 1981, it was mine to drive. It was the first truck that my dad had purchased brand new and after everyone else in my family had driven it, I was the lucky owner of this slightly dented and a little rusty beacon of beauty.I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the Friday before Labor Day weekend and I left the Secretary of State’s office, dropped my mom off at home and took my first solo drive into town. I parallel parked purposely across the street from RJ’s party store in downtown Fowlerville so I could strut across Grand River with my keys in hand and everyone would know I had my license. I bought a Sprite in a glass bottle, walked back to my truck and drove home. Little did I realize, no one cared if I had my license and the only person who may have taken longer than three seconds to notice me was my dad who had an office on the corner, one block from the single stoplight in this one-horse town.Dad’s insurance office had two big plate glass windows where he could see everything and everyone as they drove by. He could see which way everyone turned at the stoplight and the comings and goings of the Fowlerville Community State Bank, the Dime Store, the post office and Utter’s Mens Wear.When he wasn’t in the front office, he had a secretary who took that post seriously and reported back any pertinent information. I found this out when I was confronted about turning south at the stoplight when I should have headed straight east. It was fair week and I decided with both parents preoccupied I could take a slight detour. Now four decades later I finally realized that passing that truck down to me wasn’t just because of convenience, it was more of my dad’s plan of attack to keep track of his baby girl.God sees us in our orange truck. He sees our coming and going, when we stray off the straight and narrow and He loves us anyway. He knows our tendencies, our ambitions and our motivations and yet He showers His grace on us anyway. He knows the number of hairs on our head, He knows why we do what we do and He provides a path for us that not only will make us successful but will fulfill the desires of our heart. He’s for us not against us. He wants what’s best and He also knows what’s best for us. He created us. Who better to know what our life’s desires are?He also gave us the incredible and decadent free will to choose. We can choose what path we will take and like my dad, He will love me whether I turn south or head east.Melissa is a farmwife, mom and freelance writer residing on a dairy farm in southern Michigan. She is available for speaking engagements by contacting her at farm.writer@hotmail.com. Visit her blog at www.knolltopfarmwife.blogspot.com.