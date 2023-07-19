Spend your eternity in heaven with God

Gail Malick

The other day I spoke with an acquaintance who belonged to a different denomination than myself. The topic of her deceased nephew entered the conversation and how he volunteered at the church I attend. He was one of my "adopted" kids. We shared a special moment of remembering this dear loved one.

Somehow the conversation took a turn to "I hope he's in heaven" and "he did do good when he was alive." I jumped at the chance to assure this aunt that her nephew had accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and that the Bible says we can KNOW our eternal destination. It's nothing which is "hoped for" if the individual is a true follower of Jesus.

She mentioned all the good things which I do for God. Quickly I answered that all my "good works" are a result of my love for God and my desire to do as He leads me. All the "good works" in the world will not get someone into heaven. One cannot earn his/her way into heaven which is what this person implied.

Although our conversation was brief, I pray that this person would see the truth about heaven and that good works are not the means of reaching it. Later in the day, I thanked my father for not raising me in this denomination. I can't imagine going through life "hoping" to get to heaven. I am assured of eternal life with my Lord and Savior and here are a few verses which say so.

1 John 5:10-13

The one who believes in the Son of God has the testimony in himself; the one who does not believe God has made Him a liar because he has not believed in the testimony that God has given concerning His Son. And the testimony is this, that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has the life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have the life. These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, so that you may KNOW (my emphasis) that you have eternal life.

John 6:40

(Jesus speaking) For this is the will of My Father, that everyone who beholds the Son and believes in Him WILL (my emphasis) have eternal life, and I Myself will raise him up on the last day.

John 3:16

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him, shall not perish, but have eternal life.

Romans 3:23

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.

These are only a few verses which mention the assurance of eternal life giving no need to question one's eternal destination. Why would God give us only a slimmer of hope for eternal life with Him? He wants to KNOW the path to Him and the rewards of following Him. It's all written in the Bible for us to read.

When I breathe my last one on this earth, I KNOW I will spend eternity with God not because of any good works I have done, but because of what Jesus did for me and my surrendered life to follow Jesus. Do you have that same assurance? You can.

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.