A Fine Day

Gail Malick, Farmers Advance

Ummmmmmmmmmmm…………….I'm sitting here facing a blank screen on the computer wondering what in the world I should write about this week. Lots of changes are happening in the Malick family, but that will be shared at another time.

In the meantime, I have one specific project which needs to be done before our overseas family returns across the ocean to their home. This entails all the grandchildren and I think they will have a blast!

Recently our 1/2 bath on the main level was remodeled. I'm not gifted in adding the final touches to a room; however, I had this brainy idea for the blank wall of the bathroom. I want all our grandchildren to put a handprint on the wall (they get to choose a color from the selected paint choices) with their name underneath. The caption "Counting my blessings………naming them one by one" will be added with decals. I have a friend working on that portion.

I couldn't think of a better day to spruce up a blank wall than with the very ones I love so dearly. Yes, the adult children may want to add theirs, too, but only after the little ones get first space choices. I am so very blessed and want to pray for each one by name even if it's sitting on the "throne" in the bathroom.

I am grateful to my Heavenly Father for EVERY blessing.