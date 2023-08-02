Auction Calendar

Farmers Advance

AUGUST 3ONLINE ONLY. There will be a virtual and timed online farm equipment auction held by Schrader Auction. Contact Eric Ott at 260-413-0787 or Robert Mishler at 260-336-9750 or visit www.schraderauction.com for more information.

AUGUST 8ONLINE ONLY. There will be an auction for Steenblik Dairy Inc. It will be held be Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit orbitbit.com to learn more.

AUGUST 10CASSOPOLIS, MI. There will be an auction featuring tractors, automobiles, trucks, trailers, a boat, a mobile home and much more at 11 a.m. held by Hahn Auctioneers. Call 575-535-3783 or visit hahnauctioneers.com for more information.

CALHOUN, KY. There will be a farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Contact Eric Orr at 260-413-0787 or Corbin Cowles at 270-991-2534 to learn more.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be online auctions held by Miedema Auctioneers for Fabrication Shop Liquidation and Semi Truck & Trailer. Call 616-261-4987 or visit www.orbitbid.com for more details.

AUGUST 26FORT WAYNE, IN. There will be a farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Contact Mike Roy at 260-437-5428 or Eric Ott at 260-413-0787 or visit www.schraderauction.com for more details.

AUGUST 31NEW PARIS, IN. There will be a farm collectibles and antique collector tractor auction held by Polk Auction Company. Call 877-915-4440 or visit polkauction.com for more information.

SEPTEMBER 1NEW PARIS, IN. There will be a farm collectibles and antique collector tractor auction held by Polk Auction Company. Call 877-915-4440 or visit polkauction.com for more details.

SEPTEMBER 2NEW PARIS, IN. There will be a farm collectibles and antique collector tractor auction held by Polk Auction Company. Call 877-915-4440 or visit polkauction.com for more information.

SEPTEMBER 22ONLINE ONLY. There will be an online farm equipment auction held by Schrader Auction. Contact Ritter Cox at 260-609-3306 or Andy Walther at 765-969-0401 or visit www.schraderauction.com to learn more.