Gail Malick

Farmers' Advance

Last week I shared the new journey God and I are taking. I have been diagnosed with cancer. I trust God through each step of the way.

On my first oncology appointment, I was given a zipped binder full of information about the cancer center, a patient guide, business cards, etc. It was certainly a great help as I entered a somewhat unknown territory.

What I found interesting in this binder was the page titled "A Complete List of Ideas to Help Someone with Cancer."

I thought I would share several from this list. (To my family and friends, I'm not dropping any hints. Smiles.) You may know someone who has cancer and just not sure how to help. Here are some suggestions from my binder.

• Rake leaves

• Walk my dog

• Mow my lawn

• Help with gardening

• Give me a hug

• Pick up prescriptions

• Just be present

• Be a sounding board

• Send me a joke

• Offer rides to appointments

• Say a prayer with/for me

• Be a maid for the day

• Stop by to visit or call

• Buy me a spa treatment

• Send a "just thinking of you" text

• Offer to sit with me during treatments

• Ask me to tell you one thing you could do for me

• Give me a special tote bag to carry items to treatments

• Go with me to an appointment to be an extra set of ears

• Always ask for permission before visiting, giving advice or planning an event

• Educate yourself about what to say and not say to a person with cancer

• Look me in the eyes

• Shovel snow

• Get the mail

• Be encouraging

I hope this list sparks a few ideas for someone you know.

Lord bless each of you as you bless others.

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.