Auction Calendar

Farmers Advance

SEPTEMBER 6

SOUTH WHITLEY, IN. There will be a grain storage auction held by Schrader Auction. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com for more information.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a tillable farmland auction featuring about 38 acres in Ingham County held by Sheridan Realty and Auction Co. Contact Doug Sheridan at 517-749-7976 or doug@sheridanauctionservice.com for more information.

SEPTEMBER 9

HOLTON, MI. There will be a farm equipment and machinery auction at 9:30 a.m. held by Yoder Brothers Auction Service. Call 989-386-9082 for more details.

PAW PAW, MI. There will be a Gene Sahr farm auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-538-0367 or visit miedemaauctioneering.com for more details.

HILLSDALE, MI. There will be an estate auction at 10:00 a.m. held by Haines-sold, Hasty Auctions. Visit www.haines-sold.com to learn more.

SEPTEMBER 10

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a timed personal property auction held by Schrader Auction. Contact Stephanie Swinehart at 260-433-8117 for more information.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a timed personal property auction held by Schrader Auction. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com for more details.

SEPTEMBER 12

BATTLE CREEK, MI. There will be a farm machinery and equipment auction at 9:00 a.m. held by Brian Hasty Auctions. Call 517-741-4440 or visit www.hastyauction.com for more information.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a semi truck & trailer online auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4988 or visit www.repocast.com to learn more.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan Municipality & Consignment online auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit www.rangerbid.com for more details.

ZEELAND, MI. There will be a Custom Tooling Systems, Inc. online auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit www.orbitbid.com for more information.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a Craftwood Industries online auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit www.orbitbid.com to learn more.

SEPTEMBER 13

ONLINE ONLY. There will be the Done Korte estate auction with about 220 acres in Washtenaw County held by Sheridan Realty and Auction Co. Call 517-676-9800 or visit sheridanauctionservice.com for more details.

SEPTEMBER 14

HOAGLAND, IN. There will be a farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Call Jerry Ehle at 866-340-0445 or Mike Roy at 260-437-5428 to learn more.

JASPER COUNTY, IN. There will be a real estate auction for the late Marvin and Mary Lois Luer’s farm at 6 p.m. held by Schrader Auction. Call Matt Wiseman at 219-689-4373 or Jim Hayworth at 765-427-1913 or visit schraderauction.com for more information.

LESLIE, MI. There will be a vintage tractor auction held at 839 W. Scofield Road by Sheridan Realty and Auction Co. Inspections are on September 7 and September 8 from noon until 1 p.m. Call 517-676-9800 or visit sheridanauctionservice.com for more details.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a timed auction at 10 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com for more information.

SEPTEMBER 17

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a timed farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Call Mike Roy at 260-437-5428 or visit schraderauction.com for more details.

SEPTEMBER 20

QUINCY, MI. There will be a farm auction at 4:00 p.m. held by Spieth & Satow Auctioneers. Call 517-439-2528 or visit www.spiethandsatow.com to learn more.

SEPTEMBER 22

SPENCERVILLE, OH. There will be a farm equipment auction at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Auction. Call Ritter Cox at 260-609-3306 or Andy Walther at 765-969-0401 for more details.

SEPTEMBER 23

BERNE, IN. There will be a construction auction held by Schrader Auction. Call Reid Yoder at 260-402-0895 or visit schraderauction.com for more details.

MIO, MI. There will be a retirement auction featuring farm equipment, household items and more at 9:30 a.m. held by Yoder Brothers Auction Service. Call 989-386-9082 for more details.

SEPTEMBER 25

BATTLE CREEK, MI. There will be a farm equipment and supplies auction at 9 a.m. held by Brian Hasty Auction Company. Call 517-741-4440 or visit hastyauction.com for more details.

OCTOBER 11

ONLINE ONLY. There will be an Eschol Valley Vineyard auction held by Sheridan Realty and Auction Co. Call 517-676-9800 or visit sheridanauctionservice.com to learn more.