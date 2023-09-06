Melissa Hart, Farmers Advance

If you’ve ever stopped in Corbin, Kentucky then you’ll see the first Kentucky Fried Chicken. Originally established in 1937 as a filling station along U.S. Route 25, Sanders Court eventually expanded to include a motel and café where the Colonel offered guests a hot meal and a place to rest along the way. Today there is a KFC and a museum featuring the successful KFC story. My son and I stopped there on a trip and I noticed the model motel room in the museum. They said this room was included at Sanders Court so when families or couples traveled, the wife could see if the motel room met her standards before they booked it for the night.

As a youngster, I remember my mom doing that exact same thing on the few times we stayed in a motel. She wanted to see a room first and it was always one of those ‘mom & pop’ places that are one level where you can park outside your room.

Fast forward to last weekend when I booked a room on the outskirts of Skaneateles, NY. I needed something close to the State Fairgrounds since we were covering the Holstein and Red & White shows there, but I wasn’t about to pay $300 for a bed to sleep in.

I scanned the map and found Skaneateles. And in case you were wondering, it’s pronounced ‘skinny-atlas.’ Knowing this was a nice town in the Finger Lakes region, I decided to take a chance on the Skaneateles Inn on 20. These older ‘mom & pop’ places are becoming more popular, and I just knew this one was going to be a quaint older place that had been recently renovated and would make a sweet place to stay.

We pulled up and found a blue motel. The pool out front was open but had a green tinge to it. The grass had not been mowed in probably two weeks and the weeds growing up in the cracks of the cement of the driveway was a sign that maybe landscaping wasn’t a high priority.

I tried to walk into the office that was locked and began dialing the phone number per instructions on the door when a women let me in. The smell of whatever they had for lunch or were cooking for dinner was overwhelming as I stood at the front desk. She handed me a key and I walked down to room 11 where I noticed fresh paint covering up several dents in the door. None of this was a good sign and I know my mother would have gotten back in the car and driven to a better hotel--no matter the price.

The room was dated but clean, cool, and comfortable and we got a kick out of the pink tile with black trim that lined the bathroom walls. However, I doubt we will rack up any loyalty points at the Skaneateles Inn on 20.

While I might not recommend this motel, Skaneateles is highly recommended as a place to visit. Lovely shops line the downtown area with locally owned restaurants that tout original dishes and fine dining. The town is on Skaneateles Lake, and I’m told, and I quote, “This is where the rich people live.” Dressed in a Hillsdale College T-shirt and jeans, we decided to eat at Doug’s Fish Fry and enjoyed a delicious meal in a very casual setting.

We may have struck out with the motel, but the town was a homerun and we look forward to going back on our next adventure in the wilds of upstate New York.