Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestMCA/MSU Bull Evaluation delivers performance and valueBulls graduating from the evaluation program were sold Saturday, March 17 in Crystal, MI.Post to FacebookMCA/MSU Bull Evaluation delivers performance and value Bulls graduating from the evaluation program were sold Saturday, March 17 in Crystal, MI. Check out this story on FarmersAdvance.com: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2018/03/26/mca-msu-bull-evaluation-delivers-performance-and-value/459492002/CancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsMCA/MSU Bull Evaluation delivers performance and value Farmers Advance Published 2:18 p.m. ET March 26, 2018 CONNECTTWEETLINKEDINCOMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2018/03/26/mca-msu-bull-evaluation-delivers-performance-and-value/459492002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs