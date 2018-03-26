Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestMichigan Beef Expo and Trade Show is April 6-8The 2018 Michigan Beef Expo is April 6-8 in East Lansing, MI.Post to FacebookMichigan Beef Expo and Trade Show is April 6-8 The 2018 Michigan Beef Expo is April 6-8 in East Lansing, MI. Check out this story on FarmersAdvance.com: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2018/03/26/michigan-beef-expo-and-trade-show-april-6-8/459514002/CancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsMichigan Beef Expo and Trade Show is April 6-8 Farmers Advance Published 2:19 p.m. ET March 26, 2018 CONNECTTWEETLINKEDINCOMMENTEMAILMORECONNECTTWEETLINKEDINCOMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2018/03/26/michigan-beef-expo-and-trade-show-april-6-8/459514002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs