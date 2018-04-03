Edon FFA member Aidan Muehlfeld recently placed fourth in the state public speaking contest. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Spring Career Development Events

Edon FFA's Ag Mechanics Team advanced to the state level. Pictured from left: Reece Disbro, Austin Huffman & Kase Hug. (Photo: Courtesy photo)



EDON, OH -- On March 13, several Edon FFA members participated in District 1 Spring Career Development Events at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Students participated in General Livestock, Poultry, and Wildlife Judging. Competing in General Livestock was Austin Huffman placing 32nd overall, Hanna Fogel 44th overall, Taylor Brown placing 164th overall, and Kase Hug placed 178th overall. The team altogether placed 23rd out of the 45 teams that competed. Students that competed in the Poultry CDE were Shane Zulch placing 17th, Aidan Muehlfeld placing 35th, Alex Jacoby placing 95th, Connor Skiles placing 114th, Alea Brandt placing 116, and Kelby Sapp placing 122nd. Overall the team placed 11th out of the 29 teams that competed. The last CDE was Wildlife Management. Members that participated in this CDE were Carson Brandt placing 7th, Lucas Joice placing 15th, Travis Siebenaler placing 35th, Arianna Howard placing 64th, Colleen Hoffman placing 123rd, and Michelle Callaway placing 177th. The team placed 4th out of the 35 teams that competed. We are extremely proud of all of the hard work these members have put into their respective contests!

Muehlfeld Places 4th in State FFA Public Speaking Contest

On Saturday March 3, Aidan Muehlfeld from the Edon FFA Chapter traveled to Marysville High School to compete in the State Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event. Prior to this, he placed first at the sub-district and district contests. He placed second in the preliminary round of state which qualified him for the final round. In his speech, titled “Deforestation; A Necessary Evil”, Aidan discussed deforestation and it benefits, the forestry industry and misconceptions concerning these practices. In the final round Aidan placed fourth out of 20 state qualifying speakers in the state of Ohio, and had a great time competing in this event.

Edon FFA Advances to State in Ag Mechanics Contest

On Tuesday, March 6, Kase Hug, Recce Disbro, and Austin Huffman of the Edon FFA Chapter participated in the District Agricultural Mechanic Skills Career Development Event at Penta Career Center. The students had to exhibit knowledge about tools, labels and safety procedures; as well as demonstrate skills in welding, mechanical repair and equipment troubleshooting. The team placed second at the district level, which qualifies them for the state competition on April 6 at Ohio State ATI in Wooster.

