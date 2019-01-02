logo (Photo: .)

Early in 2018, an invitation was offered to young people around the world from the The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Anybody between the ages of 10 to 25 years of age qualified to enter a video contest where they would present their ideas for ending world hunger and malnutrition. The contest was called #MyFoodMyFuture and encouraged the youth to share creative solutions to these ongoing issues. There were winners for the 10 to 17 age group and the 18 to 25 one.

The My Food, My Future short video contest was being held in cooperation with the “Accelerating the End of Hunger and Malnutrition” global event on November 28-30 in Bangkok, Thailand. These meetings are focused on the goal of ending world food issues by 2030. The contest is a way to involve young people from around the world in the solving of the hunger problem and encourage thinking of future ideas to continue working toward eliminating this issue.

The winner of the 10-17 year old category was Joseph Brian L. Bang-Ngit from the Philippines with his contribution titled “Pandesal”, which is translated as bread. His ideas revolved around a more social response versus a lack of resources. He felt that if there was love for one another, food would be shared, eliminating the problem.

The top video in the older age group was created by Steve Ndende of the Republic of Congo with a video titled “ICTs for Zero Hunger and No Poverty.” He believes that there is need for more agricultural education in the school systems. Ndende is working with a program that allows farmers to sell their goods via a digital method.

There were two runner up videos for the older age group with the Kit Green Tech Team being one of them. These young people are from Honduras and include four girls and one boy sharing their various ideas with a goal of a common solution. Their primary idea involved the recycling plastics to assist in the growing of food plants in small or limited spaces.

The final runner up was from the good old United States and he is Loren Gregory King of Burr Oak, Michigan with his video “From Brick to Table.” While the other videos used real scenarios, King created his with a favorite building toy: Legos. His idea focused more on the appreciation of produce that may look a little different but is still nutritious and those being taken to the city for consumption, trying to eliminate food deserts.

The winning video creators received a $500 prepaid gift card while the runner ups were given a $250 prepaid gift card. In addition, the videos were presented and shown at the global event in November.

All four of these excellent videos may be viewed at https://www.ifpri-faobangkokconference.org/video-contest-winners/.

