The Michigan Wheat Program’s 7th Annual Winter Grower Meeting agenda has been announced! Research results, new varieties slated for release, Fusarium head blight discoveries, new weed challenges, national wheat issues and an update on the Michigan Wheat Program will all be presented at the meeting. The meeting also has a tradeshow featuring ag businesses that support Michigan wheat farmers and their needs.

The Annual Winter Grower meeting takes place March 20 from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MSU Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Farm, 3775 S. Reese Rd., in Frankenmuth. Registration is now open at miwheat.org under “What’s Hot.” For those needing overnight accommodations, a hotel room block is being held at the Fairfield Inn in Frankenmuth. Call them directly at 989-652-5000 and tell them you would like the special rate in the Michigan Wheat Program block.

The event brings together the leading wheat researchers at Michigan State University, as well as a perspective on national wheat and agriculture issues from Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers. The day’s keynote speaker is Dr. Pierce Paul, professor, extension specialist and expert on Fusarium head blight from The Ohio State University.

Dr. Paul is a native from Guyana, South America, and has been educated in Brazil, Iowa and Ohio. He has been with Ohio State for 13 years and is researching epidemiology of Fusarium head blight in wheat in a multi-state cooperative project funded by the US Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative.

A new feature at the Annual Winter Grower Meeting is the Production Roundtable, featuring Paul and at least five MSU wheat researchers specializing in disease, breeding, nutrient management, agronomy and herbicides. This session will be moderated by MSU Extension wheat educator Martin Nagelkirk, who has 31 years of on-farm field research, and MSU wheat specialist Dennis Pennington who is working on many wheat research projects reaching across multiple disciplines.

The Annual Winter Grower Meeting will feature a tradeshow of companies and organizations that support the Michigan wheat industry. It will be open during registration and continental breakfast, and again during the morning break and lunch.

While there is no cost to attend this outstanding program, advance registration is required to ensure meal counts, handouts and seating!

Online registration is now open – and the full agenda may be viewed – at miwheat.org under “What’s Hot” along the left edge of the screen. Farmers may also call the MWP at 888-WHEAT01 (888-943-2801) for more information or to register. A special-rate room block is being held at the Fairfield Inn in Frankenmuth.

