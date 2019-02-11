Members of the American Sheep Industry Association's Legislative Action Council, along with member-state sheep association leaders, will be in Washington, D.C., March 11-13.

The purpose of the visit is to bring the message of the sheep industry to the nation's capital and coordinate updates on wool, lamb, trade, sheep disease and protection programs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Visits with federal policymakers regarding USDA programs and meetings with agriculture and land management agencies about programs that impact the business of sheep producers in this country are being planned.

Of course, those meetings with USDA, the U.S. Trade Representative and the Department of the Interior are contingent on ending the current partial government shutdown. ASI anticipates agency meetings on Tuesday, March 12, and visits with congressional delegations on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 13.

The ASI Executive Board will conduct its spring meeting in Washington, D.C., on March 11 as it works to assign volunteers to ASI's councils and committees. Members of the executive board will then join sheep producers from across the United States on the agency and legislative portions of the trip.

Producers interested in participating in this event should contact their state sheep association.

