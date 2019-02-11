NEW PRAGUE, MN – National Mastitis Council (NMC) recognized the best of the best when it comes to quality milk production at its Feb. 1 Awards Luncheon, held in conjunction with the NMC 58th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Ga.

Recognized for outstanding quality milk production through NMC’s National Dairy Quality Awards (NDQA) program, the Platinum winners are: Cottonwood Dairy (Jim Winn and Brian and Randy Larson), South Wayne, WI; Mil-View Jerseys (David and Mark Miller), Millersburg, OH; RKB Dairy (Randy and Kathleen Bauer), Faribault, MN; Rock Solid Dairy LLC (Zane and Juanita Garber), Shippensburg, PA; United Dreams Dairy LLC (Tim and Lisa Evert, Rick and Ronda Lehman, Jeff Evert and Michael Nieman), North Freedom, WI; and University of Wisconsin Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, Stratford, WI.

In addition to the six Platinum winners, there were 18 Gold and 17 Silver NDQA winners (listed below). These farms were selected from 165 applications submitted for the 2018 awards. Farms were nominated by professionals, such as dairy plant field staff, veterinarians, extension specialists and Dairy Herd Improvement supervisors, who serve the dairy industry.

Gold

• Beattie Farms (Don Beattie), Holton, MI

• Ber-Sher Farm (Ron & Barb Brinks), McBain, MI

• Chambers Valley Farms (Bob Chambers), Salem, NY

• Circle K Farms (Brad & Debbie Kartes), West Branch, MI

• Clover View Dairy LLC (Steve & Kim Fischer), Manitowoc, WI

• Crandall Dairy Farms LLC (Brad, Mark & Larry Crandall), Battle Creek, MI

• Dick Haven Farms LLC (Gordon Dick), McBain, MI

• DNL Farms LLC (Dave & Lynn Dummer), Elk Mound, WI

• Dorner Farms (Cory & Maria Dorner), Luxemburg, WI

• Gasser Farms LLC (Virgil, Lois, Steve, Aaron & David Gasser), Creston, OH

• John Rohlfs and Tim Narges Partnership (John Rohlfs & Tim Narges), Eden, WI

• K&K Dairy Farms LLC (Matt & Kristi Keilen), Westphalia, MI

• Kleinhans Dairy Farm (Michael Kleinhans), Kiel, WI

• Mud Val-E Farm (John Christian & Rhoda Chupp), Sugarcreek, OH

• OARDC/Krauss Dairy Center (Brent Hostettler), Wooster, OH

• Oz Dairy (Paige Mier), Prescott, MI

• Selke Farms (Walter & William Selke), Dakota, MN

• White Gold Dairy (Terry, Kelly & Natalie Eick), Plainfield, IA

Silver

• David Z. & Anna F. Beiler, Christiana, PA

• Benthem Brothers Inc. (Jason Benthem), McBain, MI

• Boehm Dairy Farm Inc. (Mark, June, Andrew & Jenny Boehm), Rawson, OH

• Bosscher Dairy (Michael Bosscher), McBain, MI

• Dinnerbell Farms LLC (Dale, Ann, Adam & Elizabeth Grahl), Eden, WI

• Hagley Farms (Timothy Hagley), Standish, MI

• Ladine Dairy Farm LLC (Lynn, Clint & Parker Bivens), Bellevue, MI

• Lambrath Farms (David Mageean), Ann Arbor, MI

• Harley & Marietta Lambright, LeRoy, MI

• Mark Ramer, Hale, MI

• Red Mountain Jerseys LLC, (Marco Verhaar), Bad Axe, MI

• Sandstone Dairy (Henry M. Miller), Millersburg, OH

• Stoney Creek Meadows (William & Rachel Yoder), Butler, OH

• Theisen Family Farm (Jonathan Theisen), Campbellsport, WI

• Van Rijn Dairy (Dick Van Rijn), Deford, MI

• Wenkel Farms (Gerald Wenkel), Standish, MI

• Wolf Farms LLC (Tom & Debbie Wolf), Bonduel, WI

NDQA judges considered many criteria when reviewing finalists’ applications.

In addition to milk quality indicators, such as somatic cell count (SCC) and standard plate count (SPC), judges looked at specific details about each operation, including milking routine, cow comfort, udder health monitoring programs, treatment and prevention programs, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, and adherence to drug use and record keeping regulations.

This year’s NDQA sponsors included Boehringer Ingelheim, Acumen Detection, GEA, Ecolab, IBA Inc., QualiTru Sampling Systems, Hoard's Dairyman and NMC.

This summer, nominee information for the 2019 NDQA program will be available on the NMC website (www.nmconline.org) and in Hoard’s Dairyman magazine.



