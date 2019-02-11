The Michigan Arbor Day Alliance is currently offering local units of government, public educational institutions, public libraries, non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations, churches and tribal governments the opportunity to apply for a Michigan Arbor Day Alliance Tree Planting Grant.

Grant applicants may request up to $2,000 to fund tree planting projects in their community. Grant funds may only be used to purchase trees. Applicants must show evidence of a 1:1 match for anticipated money. This is a statewide grant opportunity for Michigan projects only.

Grant applications are available on the Michigan Arbor Day Alliance’s website. To apply, please go to www.miarbordayalliance.org to download an application. Applications are due by mail no later than April 30, 2019. Funded plantings must be completed by December 31st, 2019.

The Michigan Arbor Day Alliance would like to thank our program sponsors for helping make these programs possible: ITC, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lansing Board of Water and Light, Eaton Conservation District, and Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.

The Michigan Arbor Day Alliance is a coalition of organizations and agencies dedicated to the promotion and celebration of Arbor Day throughout Michigan. Our dedication comes from our belief in the importance of trees and their role in community health and well-being. Since 1993, MADA has provided educational programs and services to Michigan communities. The Michigan Arbor Day Alliance is a program of the Eaton Conservation District in Charlotte, MI and is made possible through support from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

If you have any questions regarding this grant program, please contact Hannah Reynolds, State Arbor Day Program Coordinator at miarborday@gmail.com or (517) 543-1512 x 5.

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2019/02/11/tree-planting-grants-open-michigan/39038535/