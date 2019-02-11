As millions across the globe deal with food insecurity, the World Food Prize Michigan Youth Institute (WFP MIYI) offers young people an opportunity to be part of the solution. Held May 9, the event seeks to inspire and prepare the next generation of global leaders to end world hunger.

Occurring in two locations, East Lansing and Marquette/Chatham, attendees have the opportunity to share their ideas related to global food security with experts and other Michigan youth while learning how university faculty and staff members, researchers and students are working to address world hunger.

To participate, youth should be in grades 8-12 and register by the April 1 deadline. As part of the registration process, youth are required to prepare a two- to five-page research paper about one of twenty grand global challenges which are related to food, hunger and poverty. At the event, youth present and discuss their papers with other attendees and research and industry experts.

They also participate in interactive activities related to global food challenges and engage with area experts to discuss solutions to global hunger and poverty.

The top performing students at the WFP MIYI will be selected to attend the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute in Des Moines, Iowa, in October.

For more information, visit www.canr.msu.edu/wfpmiyi/. Registrations and papers are due April 1.

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2019/02/11/world-food-prize-registrations-due-april-1/39038551/