EDON, OH -- On Saturday March 2, Addison Harding from the Edon FFA Chapter traveled to Marysville High School to compete in the State Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event. Prior to this, she placed first at the sub-district contest and second at the district contest. Addison finished fourth overall in the preliminary round of state competition, which puts her in the Top 8 speakers in the state of Ohio. In her speech, titled “How Do We Save the American Farmer?”, Addison discussed the current state of production agriculture today, the suicide rates of farmers, and ways that we can help support and save farmers.

