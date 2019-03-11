MONTPELIER, OH -- It’s that time of year for the annual Maple Syrup Festival which will be held Saturday, March 23. The fun begins at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier, Ohio.

Bring your family and friends to see a sugar shack in operation, enjoy pancakes with real maple syrup, and educational and fun activities.

Events start at 8 a.m. and continue until noon in the Gillette Building with pancakes and sausage prepared by the Williams County Fair Foundation and Williams County Pork Producers topped with “real” maple syrup provided by the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers. Breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be 2 serving lines to better serve those attending at both the east and west entrances. Handicap parking will be available at the Gillette Building.

Horse-drawn wagons (weather permitting) and tractor-drawn wagons will be on hand for rides across the covered bridge to the sugar shack. The sugar shack is complete with a stainless evaporator, holding tank and filtering unit.

See the tree tapping process of gathering the sap and the boiling process in the evaporator until the sap becomes syrup.

The Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers will have real maple syrup that can be purchased along with fresh-spun maple cotton candy, maple candy, and other maple products. Fresh popped ‘kettle corn’ will be available to purchase from Poppin’ George.

New this year from the Ohio Division of Wildlife will be an inflatable BB gun range and an archery range. Come and try out your shooting abilities.

Representatives from the Williams County Master Gardeners and Montpelier Tree Commission will have interactive and educational displays and will be available to answer your questions.

Come see the portable sawmill demonstration by King Lumber. Talk with representatives from the Northwest Ohio Woodland Owners Association and Northwest Ohio Loggers Chapter and see samples of native hardwoods and more. Do you have tree and forestry questions? Then ask John Mueller with the Division of Forestry. John will be found at the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual tree seedling sale.

Talk with Tim Sanders, a local taxidermist, and Joe Blosser, hunter and trapper, and see their magnificent exhibits of pelts and animal mounts. Interested in nuisance trapping and the fur trade then ask Tom Kochert. Events will also include learning everything about bees and beekeeping from Bethany Carlson, seeing and touching live reptiles and amphibians, learning about wildlife and programs from the Division of Wildlife, asking the Division of Wildlife Private Lands Biologist your questions, getting updates on the restoration and hunting of wild turkeys from Jim Leffel, National Wild Turkey Federation. Talk with Jamie Walters, 2017 Ohio State Beekeeper of the Year, from the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association, about everything bees including honeybee knowledge, planting for pollinators, healthy colonies & more.

A Sauder Village Natives & Newcomers representative will be available to teach how the Native Americans made sap into syrup and sugar blocks and children can experience a wigwam. New this year will be a display of vintage maple syrup tapping items.

Bring your family and friends to the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier on Saturday, March 23, for a fun-filled morning while enjoying “real” maple syrup, pancakes and sausage, seeing how maple syrup is made, plus loads of woodland and wildlife fun! There is no charge for the events or entry to the fairgrounds. There is only a charge for the breakfast.

This event is being sponsored by the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers, Williams County Fair Foundation, Williams County Fair Board, Williams Soil and Water Conservation District, The Ohio State University Extension of Williams County, Williams County Pork Producers, and Superior Farm Supply.

If you would like more information, contact the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-636-9395 Ext. 3 or visit northwestohiomaplesyrupproducers.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2019/03/11/maple-syrup-festival-march-23/39181565/