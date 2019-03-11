PLAIN CITY, OH -- Twelve new employees, from five member cooperatives, Select Sires GenerVations and World Wide Sires, completed orientation and sales training February 5-8 at Select Sires’ headquarters in Plain City, OH.

“Select Sires’ hosts an engaging orientation program for new employees. The in-person training event includes a tour of the facilities, preview of bulls on parade and opportunities to network with employees from across North America,” says Lyle Kruse, vice president of U.S. market development for Select Sires.

The orientation program highlights the cooperative’s unique history and provides a comprehensive overview of the current programs and services. Industry experts delivered presentations regarding Select Reproductive Solutions (SRS), Select Mating Service (SMS), StrataGEN, Aggressive Reproductive Technologies (ART), CowManager, Breeding to Feeding and Program for Fertility Advancement (PFA). New employees receive training about bull care and semen collection, semen quality and fertility, genetic evaluations, dairy and beef sire programs, herd management solutions and Select Sires’ gender SELECTed semen process.

Orientation participants included: All West/Select Sires: Geneva McCall, Galt, CA; COBA/Select Sires: Brian Kohler, Botkins, OH and Shawn Aufderhaar, Anna, OH; Select Sires GenerVations: Franchesca Charleston-Buissieres, Yamaska, Quebec; Premier Select Sires: Emily Heilinger, Lebanon, PA and Josh Nyce, Lancaster, PA; East Central/Select Sires: Max Shenkenberg, Madison, WI, Andy Greenfield, Waupun, WI and Susie Martin, Brooklyn, WI; NorthStar Cooperative: Gretchen Vankauwenberg, Greenleaf, WI; Select Sires Inc: Dr. Mehdi Sargolzaei, Guelph, Ontario; World Wide Sires: Emily Rosa, Hanford, CA.

Based in Plain City, OH, Select Sires Inc., is North America's largest A.I. organization and is comprised of eight farmer-owned and -controlled cooperatives. As the industry leader, it provides highly fertile semen as well as excellence in service and programs to achieve its basic objective of supplying dairy and beef producers with North America's best genetics at a reasonable price.

