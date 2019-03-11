WEST UNITY, OH -- You are invited to the ‘Soil Health Workshop’ presented by Jim Hoorman, USDA-Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Soil Health Specialist.

The workshop will be held Friday, March 15, at the Kissell Building in West Unity, Ohio.

Soil health is referred to as soil quality and is important in growing the food we eat, increasing the yields of our crops, and helping our overall ecosystem.

As stated in the Unlocking the Secrets of the Soil, by USDA-NRCS, “As world population and food production demands rise, keeping our soil healthy and productive is of paramount importance. By farming using soil health principles and systems that include no-till, cover cropping and diverse rotations, more and more farmers are actually increasing their soil’s organic matter and improving microbial activity. As a result, farmers are sequestering more carbon, increasing water infiltration, improving wildlife and pollinator habitat—all while harvesting better profits and often better yields.”

In this workshop, Jim Hoorman will cover Making no-till corn succeed, No-till drill and planter setup, Enhancing Mycorrhizae and Metarhizium fungus, Adapting herbicides to no-till and cover crops, Controlling voles and slugs in no-till and cover crops, Cover crop mixtures, Adapting to extreme weather events, and Using pollinators to attract beneficial insects. This is a full day of learning about soil health from a passionate speaker.

The workshop starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The full-day workshop is only $20 which includes lunch and refreshments.

You can register online at www.hillsdalecd.org or call the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District at 419-636-9395 x 3 for a registration form or more information.

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2019/03/11/soil-health-workshop-friday/39181623/