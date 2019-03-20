FORT WORTH -- Angus enthusiasts led 126 entries at the 2019 Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show’s Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show, February 2 in Fort Worth, TX. Barry Wesner, Chalmers, IN, evaluated the 105 females and 21 bulls before he selected champions.

GCC Money Earned 852E ET claimed the grand champion bull title after first winning junior champion. Griswold Cattle Co., Stillwater, OK, owns the March 2017 son of Dameron First Class.

BNWZ/SWNY Specialty 7200 claimed reserve grand champion bull honors. The February 2017 son of PVF Insight 0129 is owned by Austin Nowatzke, Michigan City, IN. He first won reserve junior champion.

T/R NFF Princess E307 claimed the grand champion female title for Kayden Nowatzke, Michigan City, IN. She is a May 2017 daughter of Dameron First Class and first won intermediate champion.

Alexis Koelling, Curryville, MO, led EXAR Frontier Gal 2057 to reserve grand champion female honors. The October 2017 daughter of EXAR Blue Chip 1877B first won senior calf champion.

