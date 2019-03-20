EAST LANSING, MI -- The Michigan Foundation for Agriculture’s #SpeakAgMichigan award honored eight FFA chapters with a total of $5,000 during the Michigan FFA Convention, Wednesday, March 7, 2019 on the campus of Michigan State University. Chapters recognized are working to help their community become more agriculturally literate, to have a basic understanding of raising plants and animals for food, fuel and fiber.

Collectively, award recipients taught agriculture-based lessons to more than 6,000 students in their local school districts. These high school FFA members set goals, communicated with elementary teachers, planned and delivered grade-appropriate lessons or educational stations to show the many ways agriculture products are present in daily life. In addition, these award recipients organized agriculture and natural resources educational programming for more than 5,000 adults. Many partnered with their county Farm Bureaus to enhance programming for both organizations.

The Michigan Foundation for Agriculture’s mission is to communicate agriculture’s message to consumers and students through educational programming and to provide leadership development for agriculturalists of today and tomorrow. This award does just that. Inspired by National FFA’s similar initiative, the #SpeakAgMichigan award is more than just a social media trend, it can be a language used to close the gap between agriculture and consumers.

“The #SpeakAgMichigan Awards supports two of Michigan Farm Bureau’s top priorities: leadership development and consumer outreach. We are encouraged by, and are proud to recognize, the efforts of young agriculture leaders to bridge the communication gap between farmers and our consumers,” affirmed Alex Schnabelrauch, director of the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture. “These FFA students are making a real difference in their schools and communities, and we look forward to connecting them with leadership and outreach opportunities long after graduation.”

Chapters receiving #SpeakAgMichigan award received a monetary contribution to further their agricultural literacy outreach efforts.

#SpeakAgMichigan Award Recipients

GOLD WINNER ($1,000) —Springport FFA for middle school GMO presentations, K-5th grade pollinator session, and third grade outreach through the Jackson County Farm Bureau Project Rural Education Day.

GOLD WINNER ($1000)— Webberville FFA for assisting with the Ingham County Farm Bureau Circle of Life tent at the county fair, planning and implementing Ag Olympics event during National FFA week, and presenting an Agriculture Mini Library to elementary classes to promote their AGstravaganza ag awareness event.

SILVER WINNER ($700)—North Huron FFA for organizing and leading a K-5 Extended Day Program focused on agriculture called “Growing Minds with Agriculture” based on standards.

SILVER WINNER ($700)—Ubly FFA for teaching elementary students plant science through planting and caring for vegetables and managing a community garden to help educate and provide fruits and vegetables for the community.

BRONZE WINNER ($400)—Branch Area Career Center FFA for teaching elementary students the aspects of dairy through eight stations at a local dairy farm by partnering with their county Farm Bureau.

BRONZE WINNER ($400)—Breckenridge FFA for partnering with Gratiot County Farm Bureau to present the Pizza Project, a monthly Ag in the Classroom event, teaching second grade students how the ingredients on their pizza is grown.

BRONZE WINNER ($400)—Caledonia FFA for participating in the National Read Ag Book Day by reading an ag accurate book to 520 elementary students and teaching urban students about agriculture and how their snacks are grown and processed.

BRONZE WINNER ($400)—Lapeer County AM FFA for participating in Ag in the Classroom with three elementary classrooms, host an agriculture camp for elementary aged students, partnering with the county Farm Bureau at Project Rural Education Day, and volunteering for the Living Experience exhibit at the Eastern Michigan State Fair.

