FAYETTE, OH -- The Fulton County agriculture community is excited to announce Breakfast on the Farm (BOTF) at Henricks & Krieger Dairy, Fayette, OH. This free family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. BOTF allows for the community to enjoy a free, locally produced breakfast while having a close-to-home agricultural experience.

“BOTF gives the general public a firsthand look at modern food production,” states Eric Richer, OSU Extension Educator. “As the gap between producer and consumer continues to grow, we really want to offer the opportunity for the public to experience how farmers care for their animals, how they produce wholesome and safe food and how they care for the land. If you or your family have never been to a dairy farm, this farm tour is designed for you!” Participants will be able to enjoy a breakfast featuring an Ohio-grown and produced menu as well as a self-guided tour. The tour will include opportunities to meet the Henricks and Krieger families, as well as learn about bio-security, animal well-being, grain bin safety, water quality, cow nutrition, milk quality & safety, and nutrient management. There will be children’s activities and the opportunity to interact with commodity groups.

"We are pleased to be hosting the 2019 BOTF event at our dairy farm," states Richard Henricks, farm partner. "We look forward to having families from around the region join us to learn more about where their food comes from." Henricks & Krieger Dairy, located at 14692 County Road 16-3, Fayette, OH, is a third generation, three-family partnership owned by Richard and Sue Henricks, Phillip and Tara Henricks, and Shawn and Kim Krieger. The family farm was founded 72 years ago by Clifford and Annabelle Henricks in Chesterfield Township, located east of Fayette. The family cares for Holstein cows as well as raises corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat. Henricks & Krieger Dairy is a member of the Ohio and National Holstein Association, Farm Bureau and the Fulton County Dairy Association.

“In 2015, the county’s first ever BOTF was held at Sandland Farms in Swanton, OH. We were thrilled and honored to have over 3000 guests at that event,” states Roy Norman, OFB Director. “We knew we wanted to do it again, and were thrilled that Henricks & Krieger Dairy was willing to be our host farm for 2019. It’s truly going to be another first-class event.” BOTF was first started at Michigan State University in 2009 in which more than 61,259 children and adults have attended events throughout Michigan.

Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm is coordinated by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Ohio Farm Bureau Fulton County (OFB) and The Ohio State University Extension Fulton County (OSUE) along with a community-based planning committee. The event is free to the public and registration is required. To register, go to www.go.osu.edu/fultonbotfregister2019. Tickets will be printable after web registration. You can also register by contacting the following offices: Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, Lucas County Soil and Water Conservation District, OSU Extension Fulton County Office, OSU Extension Lucas County Office or the Farm Bureau Offices in Pettisville and Woodville. Also follow Fulton County BOTF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Kim Bowles, Executive Director of Fulton County Soil & Water Conservation District serving breakfast at BOTF 2016. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

2015 Participants visiting the Grain Bin Safety Demonstration. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Participants enjoying breakfast at a past Breakfast on the Farm. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Henricks & Kreiger Dairy Farm, Fayette, OH, is the host site for BOTF 2019. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

