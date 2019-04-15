CHELSEA, MI -- More than 275 people attended the 2019 Washtenaw County Agriculture Banquet in March, hosted by the Washtenaw County Dairy Livestock Council at the Chelsea High School. A roast beef and chicken dinner was prepared by Chelsea Food Service and served by the National Honor Society from Chelsea High School. The entertainment for the evening was provided by comedian Tim Cavanaugh.
The Council presented their Distinguished Service to Agriculture Awards to Ruth Broesamle from Chelsea and Dale Weidmayer from Freedom Township, Ann Arbor. These awards are given in recognition of many years of dedication and service to the agricultural community in Washtenaw County. The group was pleased to have State Senator Lana Theis from the 22nd District, State Representative Donna Lasinski from the 52nd District and State Representative Yousef Rabhi from the 53rd District attend the banquet also.
The Washtenaw County Dairy Livestock Council also gave a big thank you to all of the contributors to the 2019 banquet.
