CHELSEA, MI -- More than 275 people attended the 2019 Washtenaw County Agriculture Banquet in March, hosted by the Washtenaw County Dairy Livestock Council at the Chelsea High School. A roast beef and chicken dinner was prepared by Chelsea Food Service and served by the National Honor Society from Chelsea High School. The entertainment for the evening was provided by comedian Tim Cavanaugh.

The Council presented their Distinguished Service to Agriculture Awards to Ruth Broesamle from Chelsea and Dale Weidmayer from Freedom Township, Ann Arbor. These awards are given in recognition of many years of dedication and service to the agricultural community in Washtenaw County. The group was pleased to have State Senator Lana Theis from the 22nd District, State Representative Donna Lasinski from the 52nd District and State Representative Yousef Rabhi from the 53rd District attend the banquet also.

The Washtenaw County Dairy Livestock Council also gave a big thank you to all of the contributors to the 2019 banquet.

The Washtenaw County Dairy and Livestock Council honored Ruth Broesamle from Grass Lake and Dale Weidmayer from Freedom Township, Ann Arbor at their annual Washtenaw County Agriculture Banquet held at the Chelsea High School. Pictured left to right are Mike Schaible, Manchester, Council Vice President; Ruth Broesamle; Dale Weidmayer; and Jerry Kuhl, Chelsea, Council President. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

2019 Washtenaw County Dairy Livestock Council officers and board members, from left: Seated: Trent Satterthwaite, Chelsea, Treasurer; Paul Rothfuss, Saline. Standing: Ryan Rentschler, Ann Arbor; Dennis Trinkle, Chelsea; Joe Koengeter, Chelsea; Mike Schaible, Manchester, Vice President; Russell Exelby, Saline; Dennis Huehl, Chelsea, Secretary; Jerry Kuhl, Chelsea, President; David Bohnett, Saline; Howard Sias, Chelsea; John Broesamle, Saline; Robert Herrst II, Ann Arbor; Bill VanRiper, Chelsea; and Joel Powers, Manchester. Not pictured: Bob Bulmon, Dexter, and David Bucholtz, Manchester, honorary member. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2019/04/15/washtenaw-ag-banquet-honors-local-leaders/39346581/