EDON, OH -- In celebration of FFA Week, the Edon FFA Chapter organized an event called “Coins for Cancer” and encouraged all students PreSchool-12th grade to bring in change over the course of FFA Week. The class with the most money collected earned a donut party, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Assistance of Williams County. Throughout the week, the contest promoted friendly competition between the grade levels, with the third grade classes bringing in the most money. In total, the students and faculty at Edon raised $805 during the event. Cancer Assistance of Williams County is committed to serving individuals who are in crisis by counseling patients and their families during and after diagnosis, as well as offering financial assistance with medication, mileage, and other medical expenses.

Freshman FFA member, Carlie Kiess, helped organize and run the event. As to why she wanted to hold this event, Carlie said, “Personally, my mother battled cancer so this cause is something I really believe in. I just wanted to help people who are going through it because I know it’s hard. We wanted to help them out as much as we could.” Other leaders of the Coins for Cancer Committee were Kerrin Towers, Olivia Mitchell, and Breanna Heinze. Members of the Edon FFA presented the check to Cancer Assistance of Williams County representative, Ms. Cheryl Andres.

Kerrin Towers, Olivia Mitchell, Alea Brandt, Cheryl Andres, Aidan Muehlfeld, and Carlie Kiess. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2019/05/08/edon-ffa-supports-cancer-assistance/39460361/