A fundraiser golf outing to benefit the Collegiate Farm Bureau Student Agriculture Club at the Monroe County Community College will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Green Meadows Golf Course, Monroe, Michigan. The new agriculture program is a joint effort of the Michigan State University Institute of Agricultural Technology and MCCC.

The goal of this event is to raise funds for the various ag awareness and educational events that the ag students at MCCC take part in. Some of these events include field trips to MSU, agri-businesses and farms. Monies will be used for students to attend workshops, tours, bring in speakers, do recruitments at local high school and FFA programs. Monies also are needed for scholarships to pay the tuition, books and fees of the agriculture classes.

The outing is co-sponsored by the Agriculture Advisory Council for Monroe County and southeast Michigan and the Student Ag Club.

Anyone wishing to participate, the cost is $55 per golfer, which includes 18 holes with cart, coffee and rolls, a hot dog lunch at the turn and a nice dinner afterwards with prizes. A foursome can play for a price of $200, if paid by June 8. There are some openings for hole sponsors at $130, or businesses can sponsor lunch at $150 or dinner at $200.

A hole-in-one at the 169-yard hole 15 will win someone a 2019 Motor Trend truck of the year, which is a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. For more information, contact Andy McCain at; 734 384-4155 or Ned Birkey at 734-260-3442.

