EAST LANSING, MI – High quality cattle, friendly competition and rapid bidding made the 30th Annual Michigan Beef Expo a success for Michigan’s cattle industry. As the state’s largest cattle industry event, the Michigan Beef Expo included seedstock shows and sales for the Angus, Hereford, Chianina, Maine-Anjou, Shorthorn, Simmental and all other registered breeds (AORB’s).

A trade show with over 45 vendors featured a wide variety of cattle industry equipment, services and supplies. The MSU Block & Bridle Club hosted a youth judging competition on Friday night along with the MSU judging team and a Junior Steer and Heifer show on Sunday. MI Shows sponsored a youth education contest for 50 individuals to compete with an essay, photograph, graphic design, stockman contest and salesmanship contests.

Breeders consigned 136 Lots, including bulls, females, embryos and semen from breeders in Michigan, Indiana, Kansas, Wisconsin and Ohio. The 2019 Supreme Champion Female is Simmental Lot 418, JDCC Loaded Up 44E, a Simmental heifer consigned by DeLong Cattle Company in Cass City, MI. She was the Michigan Beef Expo high selling female, selling for $4,900 to Jennifer Swope.

The 2019 Supreme Champion Bull is Hereford Lot 308, MLF Free Style 303F ET, a Hereford, March 2018, bull consigned by Maple Lane Farm Group LLC of Caledonia, MI. Exhibitors of the Supreme Champion bull and female each received $500 courtesy of Quality Ag Services and Michigan Farm Bureau.

The high selling bull was Hereford Lot 312, PSC What A Catch 302F, consigned by Parks Show Cattle of Metamora, MI and purchased by John Roorda for $4,000.

Total consignments at the Michigan Beef Expo grossed $224,295. The bulls averaged $2,287 on 30 lots and 70 females averaged $2,399. Embryo lots averaged $301, and semen lots averaged $122.

Breed Champions

Angus – Lot 106 consigned by KB Angus of Merritt, MI was the Champion Angus female. The Champion Angus bull was awarded to Lot 118 consigned by Vaassen Angus Farm of Ann Arbor, MI.

Chianina – The Champion Chi female, Lot 202, was consigned by KVO Chiangus of Hamilton, MI.

Hereford – Lot 301, exhibited by Breasbois Farms of Merrill, MI was the Champion Hereford female and Maple Lane Farm Group, LLC of Caledonia, MI exhibited Lot 308, the Champion Hereford bull.

Maine-Anjou – Tom Elliott and Steve Fitzner of Charlotte, MI exhibited Lot 610, the Champion Maine-Anjou female. Pickard Farm & Cattle of Hastings, MI exhibited Lot 603, the Champion Maine-Anjou bull.

Shorthorn – Lot 507, Champion Purebred Shorthorn female was consigned by Hidden Drive Cattle Co. of Ithaca, MI. The Champion Shorthorn Plus female was Lot 511, was exhibited by Cool Cattle Co. of Mendon, MI. The Champion Purebred Shorthorn bull, Lot 501, was exhibited by Pickard Farms of Hastings, MI.

Simmental – The Champion Simmental female, Lot 418, was consigned by DeLong Cattle Co. of Cass City, MI and the Champion Simmental bull, Lot 408, was consigned by Wohlfert Cattle Co. of Westphalia, MI.

All Other Registered Breeds – Lot 703, consigned by Sugarbush Limousin of Allen, MI was the Champion Limousin female. The Champion Limousin bull was Lot 715, exhibited by Red Rock Limousin of Ionia, MI. The Champion Red Angus female was Lot 705, and the Champion Red Angus bull was Lot 718, both consigned by Walnut Springs Farms of Hopkins, MI. The Champion Charolais female was Lot 708, consigned by Steve Fitzner of Bellevue, MI.

The 2020 Michigan Beef Expo is scheduled for April 3-5, 2020. The Michigan Beef Expo is hosted annually by the Michigan Cattlemen’s Association and affiliated breed associations at the MSU Pavilion in East Lansing. The Expo unites various breeds and provides an opportunity to share in a statewide promotional event that showcases Michigan’s beef industry through shows and sales, displays of seedstock cattle, and youth educational competitions. Additional details are available at www.MICattlemen.org.

The Michigan Beef Expo Supreme Champion Female was Simmental Lot 418, JDCC Loaded Up 44E, a heifer consigned by DeLong Cattle Company of Cass City, MI. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The Michigan Beef Expo Supreme Champion Bull was Hereford Lot 308, MLF Free Style 303F ET, a March 2018 bull consigned by Maple Lane Farm Group LLC of Caledonia, MI. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2019/05/08/michigan-beef-expo-successful/39460479/